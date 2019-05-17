SALT LAKE CITY — Robert Pattinson may fill the shoes of the next Bruce Wayne in “The Batman.”

Variety reported Thursday that Pattinson will claim the role. It isn’t a done deal yet, though Pattinson is said to be the top choice.

News of Pattinson’s potential Batman role has made a lot of fans upset. Multiple Change.org petitions have already been created by people who don’t want Pattinson to take the role.

Fans are also expressing anger and ridicule for the announcement on social media.

Why? Not because of Pattinson’s career as an actor, but because he held the lead role in a little film series called “The Twilight Series.”

Robert Pattinson as Batman 🧐 this bouta be the worst one yet — christian eldridge (@christianeldri4) May 17, 2019

“Robert Pattinson as Batman,” @christianeldri4 tweeted. “This bouta be the worst one yet.”

“Ben Affleck was the worst Batman,” @Notamuggle tweeted. “Robert: ‘Hold my glitter.’”

Brilliant casting to make Robert Pattinson batman as vampires do in fact turn into bats. — ImAllexx (@ImAllexx) May 17, 2019

“Brilliant casting to make Robert Pattinson batman as vampires do in fact turn into bats,” @ImAllexx tweeted.

A lot of fans came to Pattinson’s defense Friday, citing his previous work.

Twilight was a long time ago. They cast Beetlejuice and Daredevil as Batman too & both ended up working out. I love this choice and I’m excited to see what he does with the role. Robert Pattinson is one of the most interesting actors working today. https://t.co/a8Ag6cUr7x — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) May 17, 2019

“Twilight was a long time ago. They cast 'Beetlejuice' and 'Daredevil' as Batman too & both ended up working out,” @MurrellDan tweeted. “I love this choice and I’m excited to see what he does with the role. Robert Pattinson is one of the most interesting actors working today.”

Calling it now.



Robert Pattinson will be a fantastic Batman.



If your only exposure to the dude has been through Twilight then you're in for a surprise. The dude is mega talented. pic.twitter.com/fvVgkUSuEw — Totally Not Mark (@TotallyNotMark) May 17, 2019

“Calling it now. Robert Pattinson will be a fantastic Batman,” @TotallyNotMark tweeted. “If your only exposure to the dude has been through Twilight then you're in for a surprise. The dude is mega talented.”

Others have taken to mocking detractors.

oh no robert pattinson in batman what if he doesn't do a good job of it like all the other amazing absolutely stunning totally on point batmans we've had — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) May 17, 2019

“oh no,” Sam Sykes tweeted, “robert pattinson in batman what if he doesn't do a good job of it like all the other amazing absolutely stunning totally on point batmans we've had.”

'ugh thye picked an angsty pretty boy who spent his early 20s pretending to be a vampire'



I have bad news for you about batman — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) May 17, 2019

“'ugh th(ey) picked an angsty pretty boy who spent his early 20s pretending to be a vampire.’

“I have bad news for you about batman,” Saladin Ahmed tweeted.

Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed Pattinson’s casting.