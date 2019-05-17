Jordan Strauss, Invision
Robert Pattinson arrives at the 2018 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

SALT LAKE CITY — Robert Pattinson may fill the shoes of the next Bruce Wayne in “The Batman.”

Variety reported Thursday that Pattinson will claim the role. It isn’t a done deal yet, though Pattinson is said to be the top choice.

News of Pattinson’s potential Batman role has made a lot of fans upset. Multiple Change.org petitions have already been created by people who don’t want Pattinson to take the role.

Fans are also expressing anger and ridicule for the announcement on social media.

Why? Not because of Pattinson’s career as an actor, but because he held the lead role in a little film series called “The Twilight Series.”

“Robert Pattinson as Batman,” @christianeldri4 tweeted. “This bouta be the worst one yet.”

“Ben Affleck was the worst Batman,” @Notamuggle tweeted. “Robert: ‘Hold my glitter.’”

“Brilliant casting to make Robert Pattinson batman as vampires do in fact turn into bats,” @ImAllexx tweeted.

A lot of fans came to Pattinson’s defense Friday, citing his previous work.

“Twilight was a long time ago. They cast 'Beetlejuice' and 'Daredevil' as Batman too & both ended up working out,” @MurrellDan tweeted. “I love this choice and I’m excited to see what he does with the role. Robert Pattinson is one of the most interesting actors working today.”

1 comment on this story

“Calling it now. Robert Pattinson will be a fantastic Batman,” @TotallyNotMark tweeted. “If your only exposure to the dude has been through Twilight then you're in for a surprise. The dude is mega talented.”

Others have taken to mocking detractors.

“oh no,” Sam Sykes tweeted, “robert pattinson in batman what if he doesn't do a good job of it like all the other amazing absolutely stunning totally on point batmans we've had.”

“'ugh th(ey) picked an angsty pretty boy who spent his early 20s pretending to be a vampire.’

“I have bad news for you about batman,” Saladin Ahmed tweeted.

Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed Pattinson’s casting.

Arianna Rees
Arianna Rees Arianna Rees is a staff writer for the Deseret News trending team.