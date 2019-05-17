OGDEN — The four teams still alive in the 4A baseball tournament will have to wait a little while longer to play their games. Rain poured on Lindquist Field in Ogden, forcing the UHSAA to postpone the tournament. The tournament will resume on Monday and will now be played at Dixie State University.

The four schools remaining in the tournament are Salem Hills, Desert Hills, Spanish Fork and Dixie. Salem Hills and Desert Hills will square off in the winners' bracket semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 20. In the one-loss bracket, Spanish Fork and Dixie will square off at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, with the winner facing the loser of the Salem Hills-Desert Hills game at 7 p.m. for the chance to play for the championship.

The championship will be held at Dixie State on Tuesday, May 21, at noon. If the team from the one-loss bracket wins the first championship game, a second, winner-take-all championship game will be played.