SALT LAKE CITY — Who needs Joe Rogan when we have Faux Rogan?

According to Gizmodo, Dessa — a company specializing in artificial intelligence learning — recently released a video of podcaster, comedian and TV host Joe Rogan saying things he would likely never say.

The video, which you can see on YouTube, is an example of how convincing deepfakes can be. The voice is powered by a machine-learning model that copies the sound of Rogan’s voice and applies it to a text script.

In the short snippets, the AI talks about chimpanzee hockey teams, tongue twisters and becoming a world-class doctor. While the voice is a little sharp and lurching, it’s still pretty close to the real deal.

The Verge also reports Dessa had more than 1,200 episodes of Rogan's "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, which is more than enough information to train an AI. Dessa also has a quiz on its website challenging people to identify Rogan’s real voice versus the AI.

Dessa says the technology could be used to improve voice assistants such as Siri and text-to-speech applications for people with disabilities. I also reported last week for Deseret News that the Dali museum in St. Petersburg, Florida used AI learning to create a deepfake of Salvador Dali that can take selfies with museum guests.