SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of its worldwide release, Disney has been holding early screenings for itsr “Aladdin” live-action movie set to release May 24.

If you’ve been keeping up with our coverage of the film’s reception, you might know that thus far, the social media response seems to be pretty lukewarm.

But, according to some of the first reviewers for the “Aladdin” film, it seems to be mostly subverting low expectations.

“I had the lowest of expectations going into#Aladdin, but you know what? I actually quite liked it! It's not perfect by any means but I'm pleasantly surprised,” @hannahwalesy tweeted.

“Can confirm that the majority of your concerns about#Aladdin, especially anything Will Smith-related, will vanish once that first big song kicks in, but my pick for MVP has got to be@BillyMagnussen! He might just be a comedy genius in waiting,” @roarEcashin tweeted.

“Surprise,#Aladdin is fairly good. Mainly because it nails the characters. Massoud/Scott's chemistry is top, Smith's cocky/emotional sides make Genie mostly fresh,” @ADLeadbeater tweeted. “Those three (and high-energy songs) help pull up the story, which is usual Disney remake approach (expand and "fix").”

“My expectations were in the gutter, but#Aladdin was so much more fun than it had the right to be. The two leads were great and the visuals were amazing. Much better than Dumbo,” @JoePassmore tweeted.

Proudly a musical fantasy adventure, the jokes are strong, Smith's Genie is a lot of fun, the human leads work well. It's 20 minutes too long, but works a charm for the entire run.

“So#Aladdin is Disney's second-best recent remake, after Pete's Dragon. Proudly a musical fantasy adventure, the jokes are strong, Smith's Genie is a lot of fun, the human leads work well. It's 20 minutes too long, but works a charm for the entire run,” @EthanRunt tweeted.