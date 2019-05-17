SALT LAKE CITY — Elton John has released a new song with actor Taron Egerton, fittingly titled “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.”

The song will play over the end credits of “Rocketman,” which stars Egerton as John. The song was written by John and songwriter Bernie Taupin, according to Billboard.

The track pulls inspiration from John’s past catalog while offering a fresh spin on his classic sound. Egerton’s softer voice meshes well with John’s more boisterous tone as they sing about golden years and overcoming past vices through positivity. You can listen to it yourself on YouTube.

The song will be featured on “Rocketman’s” soundtrack, which comes out on May 24 and features Egerton covering 21 of John’s songs, including “Crocodile Rock,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “Tiny Dancer.”

Speaking of which, the A.V. Club reported earlier this year that Egerton and John performed “Tiny Dancer” together at John’s Academy Awards viewing party. Check out the apparently improvised performance on YouTube.

Elton John will also make another appearance this summer behind the scenes of “The Lion King.” According to Vanity Fair, John is working on new music for the movie with Beyoncé, who plays Nala in the film. The singer previously wrote and performed music for the original animated film.