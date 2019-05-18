"REMEMBER, REMEMBER, REMEMBER," by Clint Pulver, Covenant Communications, $11.99, 60 minutes

Clint Pulver's audio presentation "Remember, Remember, Remember" is for anyone who has ever turned up his nose at Mom's Sunday dinner, for anyone who wants the strength to do hard things, anyone who has grappled with holding on to faith and testimony amid opposition or anyone who could use a lift and a laugh.

With humor, charisma and compassion, Pulver speaks of the power of remembrance, specifically remembering spiritual experiences, in maintaining testimony and facing life's trials. He encourages the youths of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to build their own spiritual tents and spend quality time with the Lord through prayer and scripture study.

"Remember, Remember, Remember" is a live recording of Pulver's talk given at an Adventures For Youth program. While some listeners may appreciate the energy of a live recording, the sound quality is not as high as if it had been recorded in a studio, and this may negatively impact the listening experience for some.

Pulver is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, returned missionary, professional drummer, motivational speaker, pilot, entrepreneur and actor. He is the president and founder of the Center for Employee Retention and has appeared on "America's Got Talent." Pulver's acting credits include "Trek: The Movie" and "Saturday's Warrior" (2016). He believes "It's not about being the best in the world ... it's about the being best FOR the world."

"Remember, Remember, Remember" contains no profanity, violence, or sexual content. This talk is most relevant to listeners 10 and up.