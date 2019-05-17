SALT LAKE CITY — Cats have nine lives, but Grumpy Cat’s have been cut short — the famous frowning feline has passed away at age 7.

According to NPR, Grumpy Cat — originally named Tardar Sauce — passed away due to a urinary tract infection on May 14. Grumpy Cat’s owner, Tabatha Bundesen, released a statement on Twitter recognizing the joy her pet brought to many around the world.

"Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough," she wrote. “Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

Grumpy Cat’s infamous frown is the result of an underbite, and the cat’s popularity on Reddit propelled her to stardom in 2013. Stan Lee and Oscar the Grouch have also been pictured frowning with Grumpy Cat.

Other Twitter users and brands have also expressed their sympathies and gratitude for Grumpy Cat.

May Khenarthi fly you to the Sands Behind the Stars 💕 — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) May 17, 2019

i’m so sorry ❤️ — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) May 17, 2019

From one ‘Cat family to another...



#OHIO sends its condolences. 😿💚 — Ohio University (@ohiou) May 17, 2019

So sorry. Beautiful cranky little girl — Steve Blum (@blumspew) May 17, 2019

RIP, and thank you for your grumpiness ❤ — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 17, 2019

I'm heartbroken. Sending you all my startled love 🐾 — Curious Zelda (@CuriousZelda) May 17, 2019

Rest in peace, darling. Your scowl towards me was one of the best moments of my life. pic.twitter.com/Wa9HYEUAeC — Hollie-Anne Brooks ♿️ (@HollieAnneB) May 17, 2019