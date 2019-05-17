For the second straight day, Orem’s Sue Nyhus shot an 85 at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Southern Pines, North Carlolina, and missed the cut with a 170 total. Like Thursday, she shot a 45 on her first nine and came back with a 40 on her second nine.

For Nyhus, who is the women's golf coach at Utah Valley University, it was still a thrill to play in her ninth United States Golf Association event, which is the most any woman or man has played in.

“That’s really a cool lifetime achievement,” she said before the tournament. “I’m the only woman or man that’s ever done it and only one that ever will.”