UVU women's golf coach Sue Nyhus

For the second straight day, Orem’s Sue Nyhus shot an 85 at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Southern Pines, North Carlolina, and missed the cut with a 170 total. Like Thursday, she shot a 45 on her first nine and came back with a 40 on her second nine.

For Nyhus, who is the women's golf coach at Utah Valley University, it was still a thrill to play in her ninth United States Golf Association event, which is the most any woman or man has played in.

“That’s really a cool lifetime achievement,” she said before the tournament. “I’m the only woman or man that’s ever done it and only one that ever will.”

Mike Sorensen
Mike Sorensen Mike has covered sports at the News since 1979.
