KEARNS — The Deseret News is streaming the 5A baseball state tournament.

However, we will not be able to stream any of the games moved to SLCC's Cate Field. Our coverage will resume when the tournament moves to UVU.

Friday's schedule

At UCCU Ballpark

Championship game 1: Cottonwood vs. Timpanogos, 10:30 a.m.

Championship game 2 (if necessary), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Thursday's schedule

At Cate Field (no stream)

Cottonwood 2, Jordan 1 | Recap Box score

Timpanogos 8, Jordan 4 | Box score

Wednesday's results

Timpanogos 6, Corner Canyon 1 | Box score

Skyridge 6, Maple Mountain 4 | Box score

Timpanogos 18, Skyridge 0 | Recap Box score

Monday's results

One-loss bracket

Corner Canyon 17, Olympus 3 | Box score

Maple Mountain 6, Farmington 4 | Box score

Winner's bracket

Recap: Region foes Cottonwood, Jordan continue march through winners bracket with dominant pitching

Cottonwood 4, Timpanogos 1 | Box score

Jordan 10, Skyridge 1 | Box score

Saturday's results

At Juan Diego High School

The first three games have been moved to Juan Diego High School and will not be streamed.

Olympus 3, Highland 2 | Recap box score

Corner Canyon 4, Brighton 3 (8 innings) | Box score

Farmington 6, Roy 2 | Box score

Kearns High School

Maple Mountain 7, Viewmont 3 | Box score