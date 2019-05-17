KEARNS — The Deseret News is streaming the 5A baseball state tournament.
However, we will not be able to stream any of the games moved to SLCC's Cate Field. Our coverage will resume when the tournament moves to UVU.
Friday's schedule
At UCCU Ballpark
Championship game 1: Cottonwood vs. Timpanogos, 10:30 a.m.
Championship game 2 (if necessary), Saturday, 10 a.m.
Thursday's schedule
At Cate Field (no stream)
Cottonwood 2, Jordan 1 | Recap Box score
Timpanogos 8, Jordan 4 | Box score
Wednesday's results
Timpanogos 6, Corner Canyon 1 | Box score
Skyridge 6, Maple Mountain 4 | Box score
Timpanogos 18, Skyridge 0 | Recap Box score
Monday's results
One-loss bracket
Corner Canyon 17, Olympus 3 | Box score
Maple Mountain 6, Farmington 4 | Box score
Winner's bracket
Recap: Region foes Cottonwood, Jordan continue march through winners bracket with dominant pitching
Cottonwood 4, Timpanogos 1 | Box score
Jordan 10, Skyridge 1 | Box score
Saturday's results
At Juan Diego High School
The first three games have been moved to Juan Diego High School and will not be streamed.
Olympus 3, Highland 2 | Recap box score
Corner Canyon 4, Brighton 3 (8 innings) | Box score
Farmington 6, Roy 2 | Box score
Kearns High School
Maple Mountain 7, Viewmont 3 | Box score