SALT LAKE CITY — A Milwaukee, Wisconsin, radio station has elected to ban all Drake songs while the Milwaukee Bucks face the Toronto Raptors in the NBA playoffs.

The station 103.7 KISS-FM posted a video on Facebook that showed all the radio hosts agreeing that Drake songs will be banned from the station.

“I have an idea, Drake is from Toronto,” said Riggs, one of the station’s DJs. “Drake is a big smack talker on the basketball court. I say until the series is over, we take a break from playing Drake. No more Drake ’till the series is done.”

The radio station told CBC News they often play Drake songs four or five times every hour.

The personalities then removed Drake’s song “In My Feelings” from their track rotation.

But the station isn’t alone. Milwaukee radio station 105.6 The Fan FM joined in on the trend, too, according to USA Today.

"In a show of solidarity with our sister station @1037KISSFM, we will also not be playing any Drake music during the Eastern Conference Finals #BreakFromDrake," the station wrote on Twitter.

“There is no word on whether Drake will be personally impacted by this decision, or if it will play a role in propelling the Bucks to a series victory,” according to Uproxx.

The Raptors and Bucks tipped off Wednesday night with the Bucks winning after a comeback. But the Bucks should be careful. Drake has been known to curse — seriously, it's called the "Drake curse" — certain professional sports teams and athletes in the past.