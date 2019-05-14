SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will participate in a ministry tour of the church’s Pacific Area beginning on May 16.

President Nelson will be joined by his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, along with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong.

The group will meet with and minister to Latter-day Saints and community members, including government and religious leaders, according to the Church News.

Where will President Nelson visit during the tour? Here's a brief look:

Thursday, May 16: Kona, Hawaii, United States — Church leaders began the tour by talking to members at the Kona Hawaii Stake Center.

Saturday, May 18: Apia, Samoa — There was a devotional that was broadcasted to all congregations in both Samoa and American Samoa.

Sunday, May 19: Sydney, Australia — Church leaders hosted a devotional from the International Convention Centre in Sydney. It will be shared with members across Australia.

Tuesday, May 21: Auckland, New Zealand — Church leaders broadasted a meeting from Auckland to missionaries throughout the Pacific Area. Later in the day, there were proceedings from a larger devotional at Spark Arena that will be shared throughout New Zealand.

Wednesday, May 22 (Suva, Fiji) and Thursday, May 23 (Nuku'alofa, Tonga) — Devotionals were held in Suva and Nuku’alofa that will broadcast throughout both Fiji and Tonga.

Friday, May 24: Papeete, Tahiti — President Nelson, Sister Nelson, Elder Gong and Sister Gong will visit the cultural program that will celebrate the 175th anniversary of missionaries arriving in French Polynesia. There will be a devotional after the celebration.