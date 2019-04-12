SALT LAKE CITY — The first trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” dropped on Friday.
The newest trailer shows Rey (Daisy Ridley) standing alone in a desert before she's chased down by what appears to be a First Order vehicle.
The trailer shows clips from the upcoming film, featuring Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), and plenty of other "Star Wars" cast members. It sounds like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is speaking over all the clips, which includes a shot of the General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher). And the haunting laugh of voice Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) appears right at the end.
Watch below.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" arrives in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.
Abrams confirmed “Episode IX” will have a time jump.