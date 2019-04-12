SALT LAKE CITY — The first trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” dropped on Friday.

The newest trailer shows Rey (Daisy Ridley) standing alone in a desert before she's chased down by what appears to be a First Order vehicle.

The trailer shows clips from the upcoming film, featuring Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), and plenty of other "Star Wars" cast members. It sounds like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is speaking over all the clips, which includes a shot of the General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher). And the haunting laugh of voice Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) appears right at the end.

Watch below.

Every generation has a legend. Watch the brand-new teaser for Star Wars: #EpisodeIX.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" arrives in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.

Abrams confirmed “Episode IX” will have a time jump.

The event shared an image from the film that reportedly comes from the beginning of the movie.

J.J. Abrams confirms there's a time jump in "Episode IX" with this photo, showing the cast together. It looks like Chewie, Finn, Poe, Rey and C3PO all together:

The event also shared a first glimpse of Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), among several others.

And here is your first look at Lando Calrissian, played by Billy Dee Williams.

And here's a look at Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) from Episode IX.

And here's your first look at Finn (John Boyega) in the new film.