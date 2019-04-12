Former BYU quarterback Ty Detmer, who served as the program’s offensive coordinator from 2016-17, has a new coaching gig.

Detmer is sharing his offensive expertise with Queen Creek Casteel High in Arizona, the Arizona Republic’s Richard Obert reported, where he’s joined coach Bobby Newcombe’s staff.

"I wanted Ty to be part of our Casteel coaching staff to help ensure we are as effective as we can be throughout the season for our players," Newcombe told Obert.

Offensive meeting tonight. It's great to have Ty Detmer a part of what we do here at Casteel. @CasteelAthletic @casteeltdclub pic.twitter.com/TT6FBx8Fa9 — Bobby Newcombe (@CoachNewcombe) April 10, 2019

Detmer last coached at BYU, until being dismissed following the Cougars’ regular-season finale at Hawaii in late November 2017.

The record-breaking former Cougar, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1990 and played 14 seasons in the NFL, moved his family to Gilbert, Arizona, this past summer. Gilbert is not far from Queen Creek in the Phoenix suburban area.

Detmer recently shared of photo of himself with Casteel sophomore quarterback Dane Christensen.

Been fun working with @DChristensen_12 a 2021 Qb going to do big things at Casteel High here in Az! #qbelite pic.twitter.com/AQYuxicpXR — Ty Detmer (@TyDetmer14) April 2, 2019

The coaching news may not be the most interesting Detmer bit of information this week, though. The College Football Hall of Famer recently sent a call out on Twitter for recommendations on a photographer/videographer for his daughter’s wedding.

Looking for a photographer and or a videographer for our daughters wedding in St. George Utah this summer. Any recommendations? — Ty Detmer (@TyDetmer14) April 10, 2019

That, of course, led to some entertaining responses.

@returninit12 recently upgraded to the iPhone X and was bragging all about the video and picture quality. I bet he’d be cheap — Dustin Van Gilder (@dvg63) April 10, 2019

“Don’t hate the playa, hate the game!” — JD Falslev (@returninit12) April 10, 2019

Hired! 😂😂😂 — Ty Detmer (@TyDetmer14) April 10, 2019

Careful tho, he’s a Ute fan 😂 — Mitch (@MitchellChetski) April 10, 2019

Just walk into relief society and ask, “who is a photographer?” pic.twitter.com/pAPCbgWnkE — Taylor Oblad (@RebelJTO) April 10, 2019

His nephew, Koy Detmer Jr., a former BYU quarterback, even got in on the fun.

Am I invited? — KDJR (@LiTTLe_Koy14) April 10, 2019

Scouting James Harden

Marcio Jose Sanchez Houston Rockets' James Harden argues a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Utah Jazz are just two days away from starting their first-round NBA playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

That makes it a perfect time to scout Rockets All-Star guard James Harden. Twitter user Half Court Hoops shared a video of how the Milwaukee Bucks effectively guarded Harden.

Milwaukee Bucks defending James Harden



-Force Right

-Force REALLY Right

-Help In Paint

-Show Hands At All Times@CoachPaintCH pic.twitter.com/WLn7McDN19 — Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) March 27, 2019

Complex Sports also shared a very different kind of "scouting report."

After their game, Patrick Beverley wasted no time on giving Jae Crowder advice on how to guard James Harden 😭



Jazz vs. Rockets in Round 1 (via @ToddPatton) pic.twitter.com/Ox2QeJJn6c — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 11, 2019

For those fans looking to keep things interesting at home while they are watching the series, Twitter user Justin Pearson has you covered with a playoff series bingo card.

In order to bring some fun to what can be the tedious task of watching Houston playoff basketball, I made a Playoff Series Bingo Card.



Click this link to get randomized printable versions for all your friends! Like and retweet to spread the fun!https://t.co/EN5VFAz7OL pic.twitter.com/M1nZz404ER — Justin Pearson (@Jeffersoniandoc) April 12, 2019

Other links

Bill Walton mistakes Grayson Allen for Kyle Korver during TV broadcast (some background: Walton is calling the game with Clippers play-by-play guy Ralph Lawler, who is retiring this season after 40 years)

ESPN analyst says Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is "afraid of his own shadow on offense"

The Utes' Britain Covey led all Pac-12 draft eligible wide receivers yards per route from the slot last season (via Pro Football Focus)

And finally …

Utah baseball had the No. 7 spot on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays of the day Thursday when Briley Knight laid out for the out against USC.