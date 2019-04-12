Former BYU quarterback Ty Detmer, who served as the program’s offensive coordinator from 2016-17, has a new coaching gig.
Detmer is sharing his offensive expertise with Queen Creek Casteel High in Arizona, the Arizona Republic’s Richard Obert reported, where he’s joined coach Bobby Newcombe’s staff.
"I wanted Ty to be part of our Casteel coaching staff to help ensure we are as effective as we can be throughout the season for our players," Newcombe told Obert.
Detmer last coached at BYU, until being dismissed following the Cougars’ regular-season finale at Hawaii in late November 2017.
The record-breaking former Cougar, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1990 and played 14 seasons in the NFL, moved his family to Gilbert, Arizona, this past summer. Gilbert is not far from Queen Creek in the Phoenix suburban area.
Detmer recently shared of photo of himself with Casteel sophomore quarterback Dane Christensen.
The coaching news may not be the most interesting Detmer bit of information this week, though. The College Football Hall of Famer recently sent a call out on Twitter for recommendations on a photographer/videographer for his daughter’s wedding.
That, of course, led to some entertaining responses.
His nephew, Koy Detmer Jr., a former BYU quarterback, even got in on the fun.
Scouting James Harden
The Utah Jazz are just two days away from starting their first-round NBA playoff series against the Houston Rockets.
That makes it a perfect time to scout Rockets All-Star guard James Harden. Twitter user Half Court Hoops shared a video of how the Milwaukee Bucks effectively guarded Harden.
Complex Sports also shared a very different kind of "scouting report."
For those fans looking to keep things interesting at home while they are watching the series, Twitter user Justin Pearson has you covered with a playoff series bingo card.
