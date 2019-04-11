Screenshot, Entertainment Weekly
“Avengers: Endgame” is coming out in two weeks, and Entertainment Weekly has released its covers for the film.
Entertainment Weekly has six different covers this year to celebrate the release of “Avengers: Endgame.” The six covers include the following superheroes:

  • Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man
  • Chris Evans as Captain America
  • Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow
  • Chris Hemsworth as Thor
  • Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk
  • Jeremy Renner as Ronin

Those covers represent the original six Avengers seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, “The Avengers.”

Ronin: The Renner cover confirms that he will be go by the name Ronin in the upcoming film and not Hawkeye, which was a source of debate among fans for a long time. As I reported for the Deseret News, Clint Barton, who originally went by Hawkeye before he died, eventually takes up the name Ronin after someone else becomes Hawkeye while he's gone.

