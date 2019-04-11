SALT LAKE CITY — “Avengers: Endgame” is coming out in two weeks, and Entertainment Weekly has released its covers for the film.

Entertainment Weekly has six different covers this year to celebrate the release of “Avengers: Endgame.” The six covers include the following superheroes:

Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man

Chris Evans as Captain America

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk

Jeremy Renner as Ronin

The end is near. We assembled 6 covers with the founding @Avengers! They share stories about Stan Lee, their beloved characters, and how to keep a lid on the most secretive movie they’ve ever made: https://t.co/ImRlVqC0rF Story by @Breznican #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Z6VYQ2B6sA — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 10, 2019

Those covers represent the original six Avengers seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, “The Avengers.”

Ronin: The Renner cover confirms that he will be go by the name Ronin in the upcoming film and not Hawkeye, which was a source of debate among fans for a long time. As I reported for the Deseret News, Clint Barton, who originally went by Hawkeye before he died, eventually takes up the name Ronin after someone else becomes Hawkeye while he's gone.