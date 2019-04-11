SALT LAKE CITY — Associated Press photographer Pablo Martinez Monsiváis was just doing his job Wednesday when he took a picture of President Donald Trump at a press conference on the South Lawn of the White House.
It’s that picture, however, that has captured the attention of social media users this week.
Taken before Trump boarded Marine One, the photograph depicts Trump’s eyes in clear detail with an image of the media reflected back. Monsiváis posted an edited version of the photo on his Twitter account.
The photograph has received lots of praise and somewhat mixed reactions on social media.
Some have pointed out the symbolic nature of the photograph, as it comes at a time when the president has repeatedly suggested that the media is the “enemy of the people.”
According to Focus on the Story, Monsiváis has been a photojournalist for the Associated Press since 1998 and won the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for his role in the team coverage of the impeachment during the Clinton administration.
Monsiváis told BuzzFeed News that he was taken aback by the response to the photo.
"Honestly, I was completely surprised," Monsiváis said. "I decided to post the picture before I left work for the day. I walked away for a few moments and when I came back, all I could say was 'wow!'”