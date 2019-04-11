SALT LAKE CITY — Associated Press photographer Pablo Martinez Monsiváis was just doing his job Wednesday when he took a picture of President Donald Trump at a press conference on the South Lawn of the White House.

It’s that picture, however, that has captured the attention of social media users this week.

Taken before Trump boarded Marine One, the photograph depicts Trump’s eyes in clear detail with an image of the media reflected back. Monsiváis posted an edited version of the photo on his Twitter account.

The media are seen reflected in eye of President Trump as he answers questions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, before boarding Marine One helicopter, . (AP Photo/Pablo Martínez Monsiváis) #realDonaldTrump @realDonaldTrump #WhiteHouse @AP_Politics @AP_Images pic.twitter.com/DySbAx9f6u — Pablo Martínez (@Pablo3names) April 10, 2019

The photograph has received lots of praise and somewhat mixed reactions on social media.

Thats an AMAZING shot... — jamie rae (@jamieraegomes) April 10, 2019

Award-winning shot 🏆



This picture is says so much to me. — 🐍TedCruzSlithers🐍 (@GetOffMcCloud) April 10, 2019

He’s sees right through far too many of them. — KBeta (@KBeta) April 11, 2019

ok but all trump feelings aside this is actually an EXCELLENT photo — Kalin Thomas (@iamkalinthomas) April 11, 2019

Well, I've seen hell. Enough Twitter for today. — Jaspers (@passingashuman) April 11, 2019

Some have pointed out the symbolic nature of the photograph, as it comes at a time when the president has repeatedly suggested that the media is the “enemy of the people.”

The enemy of the people is the apple of his eye... — Nina Tankina (@ninatankina) April 11, 2019

Useful to illustrate history books one day , detailing the terrible rise (and hopefully fall) of Trumpism and how he discredited the media to feed the lies and spread the corruption. — Nicola Madigan (@nickyjmad) April 11, 2019

Seems about right. The mainstream media is in his head. Literally. — Jeff Hoyle (@Hoopgreen) April 11, 2019

According to Focus on the Story, Monsiváis has been a photojournalist for the Associated Press since 1998 and won the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for his role in the team coverage of the impeachment during the Clinton administration.

Monsiváis told BuzzFeed News that he was taken aback by the response to the photo.

"Honestly, I was completely surprised," Monsiváis said. "I decided to post the picture before I left work for the day. I walked away for a few moments and when I came back, all I could say was 'wow!'”

To see the full photograph, click here.