SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders are hoping a multimillion-dollar tax incentive package granted to genetic testing specialists Ancestry.com Thursday will keep the company in the Beehive State.

The Governor's Office of Economic Development's executive board voted unanimously to extend a $2.4 million, post-performance tax incentive package to Ancestry based on the company's plans to make $10.5 million on capital investments while adding over 500 new employees to its rosters.

The rebate offering, which extends over nine years, is based on expectations the company will pay out some $317 million in new wages over that time while also paying out just over $12.2 million in corporate, sales and payroll taxes in the period.

