SALT LAKE CITY — There are many sweet surprises coming our way this weekend: We’ve got 280,000 tulips from Holland, an improv comedy festival, a free Easter concert and more to anticipate. Here's what to expect.

Salt Lake DuoFest

Love a good joke? How about two? Salt Lake DuoFest is “the only improv comedy festival dedicated to celebrating teams of two,” according to the event’s press release. Performers from across the country are coming to perform standup, improv and teach workshops to aspirational comedians. Usually, duo improv comedy is original, hilarious and most of all, unpredictable — so we’re looking forward to it. April 12 at 8 p.m.; April 13 at 7 p.m., Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 West, $10-$25, acts may contain mature content (facebook.com/sugarspaceslc).

FitCon

For the fitness nerds out there: It’s time to step up your game. FitCon brings renowned fitness stars to Salt Lake City for workshops, panels, workouts and other educational events. But instead of showing off costumes, these folks are showing off biceps and abs (or perhaps, strength and endurance). The convention is a great way for those of all fitness levels to learn how to maintain and improve their health from the nation’s best trainers. April 12 from 2-10 p.m.; April 13 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Salt Palace Convention Center, Hall 5, 100 S. West Temple, $20-$199+ (fitcon.com).

Tulip Festival

You can learn a lot of things from the flowers. For the benefit of all, Thanksgiving Point has planted over 280,000 tulips imported from Holland into their annual Tulip Festival. It features a field of hundreds of tulip varieties with lanes for walking, running, or just contemplating. The field will be open to visitors April 12-May 4, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15-$20, free for members (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org).

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Bees buzz from flower to flower as the tulips begin opening at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi in preparation for their 14th annual festival, on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Choral Arts Society of Utah Easter Concert

Easter concert! The Choral Arts Society is bringing home a beautiful piece they previously performed at Carnegie Hall, Gabriel Faure’s exquisit “Requiem.” The piece will be played in the organ room in Assembly Hall, along with a selection of other spring pieces meant to uplift and inspire. Renewal, birth and newfound joy are common themes in the concert’s selection. While the concert is free, the sound of the choir is absolutely outstanding. April 12, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or ChurchofJesusChrist.org/Events).

'Onegin' Ballet

One of the few things as beautiful as tulips: ballet. Set to Tchaikovsky’s music, the brilliantly choreographed "Onegin" is based on Alexander Pushkin’s verse-novel of the same name. "Onegin" tells the story of Tatiana “as she falls for, and then is rejected by, a handsome stranger” who realizes his mistake too late, Ballet West’s website says. April 12-13 at 7:30 p.m.; April 13 at 2 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., $15-$77 (801-869-6920 or balletwest.org).