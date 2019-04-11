SALT LAKE CITY — The area surrounding Trolley Square was shut down for about an hour Thursday as Salt Lake police responded to reports of a gunman in the area.

About 7:35 a.m. Thursday, gunshots were heard in the area of 600 East and 500 South, said Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking. Witnesses told police they saw a gunman run into the mall after the shots were fired, he said.

There were no reports of any injuries. It was not immediately clear if the gunman was shooting at someone or something, police said.

Wilkiing said the doors to the mall were open, but all of the stores were closed with the exception of Whole Foods. Officers searched the mall as nearby schools were placed on precautionary lockdown and several surrounding streets closed.

By 8:45 a.m., police announced that the man they were looking for had left the area in a vehicle and the lockdown was lifted.

In 2007, Trolley Square was the scene of Utah's worst mass shooting when a gunman randomly killed five people and wounded four more.

Additional information will be posted about today's incident as new information becomes available.