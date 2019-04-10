SALT LAKE CITY — “When Calls the Heart” will be returning in May, and it will be without actress Lori Loughlin or her character, Abigail Stanton, according to multiple reports.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the rest of season six episodes “have been re-edited in such a manner that removes any appearances by Loughlin.”

The changes could impact the rest of the season, too, according to EW.

“Removing Loughlin from the majority of the season required some highly creative editing, as well as some minor reshoots. As a result, one fewer episode will be offered in season six, which means viewers will receive six episodes instead of seven,” Entertainment Weekly reports.

On Wednesday, the Hallmark Channel announced that “When Calls the Heart” will return on Sunday, May 5, and Monday, May 6, for a back-to-back return special, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

Series lead Erin Krakow said in a special segment on the Hallmark Channel that there will be a second special announcement on Saturday during the premiere of “Bottled With Love.”

Loughlin was removed from the show after Hallmark cut ties with the actress. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 so her children could be recruited to the University of Southern California, according to TheAssociated Press.

“When Calls the Heart” went on hiatus in the immediate aftermath of the scandal. But Hallmark and “When Calls the Heart” executive producer Brian Bird confirmed the show would return.

“Life throws all of us painful curveballs, and the only way to survive is to walk right through them with courage, grace, a forgiving spirit, and most of all, hope,” Bird said in a statement Wednesday. “Many of you have wondered what the future holds for our cast and crew, and for the citizens of Hope Valley. Your care and concern means the world to us, and the best way we can thank you is to encourage you the way you encourage us … keep your eyes on the horizon because … hope always lives here.”