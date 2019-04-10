SALT LAKE CITY — In the latest cover story for Vogue magazine, Kim Kardashian West announced that she’s studying to be a lawyer and has been doing so in secret for the past year.

West began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer with the goal of taking the bar exam in 2022, according to Vogue.

She’s also been working with activists and attorneys behind #cut50, a bipartisan advocacy group for criminal-justice reform, for months.

“I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more,” West said.

West said that what motivated her to study law was “seeing a really good result” with Alice Marie Johnson, who she helped free from federal prison last June.

Johnson spent over two decades in prison without parole before her term was commuted by President Donald Trump last summer. She was convicted on eight criminal counts related to a cocaine trafficking operation involving over a dozen people in the Memphis area. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison in 1997.

West discovered Johnson through a video her friend posted on Twitter, she said, and she began fighting for her release.

“I made a decision to go to the White House when everyone was telling me, ‘Don’t go, your career will be over; you can’t step foot in there.’ And I was like, ‘It’s my reputation over someone’s life?’ Weigh that out,” she said.

Following Johnson’s release, major bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation titled the First Step Act was passed by Congress and signed into law. West said that law and involvement in Johnson’s case were the factors that made her realize an interest in law.

“I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed. That was really a turning point for me,” West said.

California is one of only four states in the U.S. where prospective lawyers can do apprenticeships instead of going to law school, according to Elle.

West and her supervisor will need to submit semiannual progress reports to the California Bar Association, she’ll need to pass the First-Year Law Student’s Exam and she’ll need to study law at the firm for at least 18 hours each week for 48 weeks to receive credit for a year of study.