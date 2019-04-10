SALT LAKE CITY — Sony is now letting PlayStation Network gamers change their usernames.

Sony launched the new feature in beta back in October, but now anyone can do it on the console or through a browser, according to The Verge.

Good news! All PS4 owners can change their online ID starting *today.* Here's how it works: https://t.co/t2v1RAbSfz pic.twitter.com/rRDq02kbLi — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 10, 2019

The cost to change your name is free. But if you decide to switch it again, the cost will be $9.99 every time. However, if you’re a subscriber to PlayStation Plus, the cost will only be $4.99.

According to Sony, your old name will still belong to you and you can switch back to your old name whenever you want.

“To smooth over the adjustment process of having a new name for both you and your PSN friends, there’s an option to display your prior name next to your new one for 30 days,” according to The Verge.

A new name won’t necessarily interrupt your service when it comes to playing new games. Any game released on or after April 1 should work fine with the new name. Sony released a list of games that will have no known issues with the name change.

History: According to USA Today, PlayStation fans have wanted to change their names for years. Meanwhile, Microsoft has allowed its Xbox Live gamers to change their names once for free before adding a $9.99 name change fee to do it again.