SALT LAKE CITY — Oprah Winfrey and Britain’s Prince Harry will be collaborating on a new television series that will deal with mental health, CNN reports.

The documentary series, which will be exclusive to Apple TV in 2020, was co-created by the two megastars, who will also serve producers.

According to a statement from Kensington Palace, the series will offer "honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces.”

“The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive,” the statement reads.

Prince Harry released a statement about the show, too:

“I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times,” according to Prince Harry’s statement. “Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive — sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

Winfrey also discussed the project, according to CNBC.

“I said, you know I’m going to be doing this thing with Apple, [mental health] is a big concern of mine too, and I want to try to erase this stigma, and I’m telling him about this Apple platform,” Winfrey said in an interview with CBS, according to CNBC.

“We’re doing a multi-part docuseries on mental health and the spectrum. Harry is co-creating this with me, and he’s executive producing this with me. We’ve had several meetings, we’ve had secret meetings in London.”

No release date for the show has been announced.