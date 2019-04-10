PROVO — Mark Pope has never backed down from a challenge and enjoys dreaming big.

Those attributes were readily apparent Wednesday, when BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe introduced Pope as BYU’s next head basketball coach, replacing Dave Rose, who retired after serving in that position for 14 years.

Pope knows the advantages and the challenges of coaching basketball at BYU and he revels in those.

“My deal is, think about what you think we can’t do as a program," he said. "Think about it, let me know. And that’s what we’re going to go do and get done.”

" This place is like nowhere else. It is a beacon on a hill. " Mark Pope, on BYU

And Pope’s love for BYU was on full display.

“This place is like nowhere else. It is a beacon on a hill. It’s such an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to be the head men’s basketball at Brigham Young University. I couldn’t be more proud or more excited,” Pope said. “There is a standard of excellence here in everything that happens on this campus. Certainly, there’s a standard of excellence that’s set with this basketball program and incredibly high expectations. That is one of the most enticing things to me about taking over this position, those high expectations and the way we’ll be able to embrace them.”

From the outset of BYU’s process of searching for a new coach, Pope was regarded as the top candidate for the job. During the introductory press conference, Pope showed everyone why with his passion and enthusiasm.

Holmoe said he was impressed with the pool of candidates that was interviewed for the position.

“When all was said and done, it all pointed to Mark Pope, our next basketball coach,” Holmoe said. “There were super candidates. They had qualities that were superb. He had the most and the best. He stood out as the one that was the right coach for his job.”

A few days ago, during Pope’s decision-making process — he had several options when it came to his coaching future — everything became clear.

“A thought crossed my mind that I used as a recruiting pitch at BYU. It was this — of all these places, where do you want to win the most?” Pope said. “Where can you go win and it will mean the most on every level? There’s no doubt in my mind that it is here. That’s why I’m here. This is a special place to come win and win big. It’s like nowhere else. That’s the challenge before us.”

Pope, who spent four years on Rose’s staff at BYU before becoming the head coach at Utah Valley University, said the toughest part of his decision was leaving his Wolverine players.

While addressing a wide range of questions and topics with reporters, he outlined his vision for the program.

“We will be wholehearted in everything we do,” he said. “We will be relentless, every minute, every day, 24-7, chasing excellence on this team. Relentless. And we will be together.”

