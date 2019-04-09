SALT LAKE CITY — Behind a career night from Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz led much of the night before putting away a 118-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

Here are four takeaways from the Jazz’s home regular-season finale, as Utah wrapped up its 50th win and ensured themselves no worse than the No. 5 playoff seed in the Western Conference.

Mitchell, the second-year guard, tied his career high with a 46-point night, including 27 in the first half. He shot 14 of 26 from the field, made five 3-pointers and hit 13 of 16 free throws, while adding seven rebounds and four assists.

The win guarantees Utah will be either the No. 4 or No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Portland is playing the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night, and a Trail Blazers win would give Portland the No. 4 seed. A loss, though, would keep Utah (50-31) in the running for the fourth seed heading into Wednesday, the final night of the regular season. The Jazz wrap up the regular season at the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Trail Blazers host Sacramento.

Rudy Gobert paced a strong interior game for the Jazz, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks as Utah outrebounded the Nuggets 48-31. Denver star center Nikola Jokic fouled out for just the second time this season, finishing with two points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 1 of 6 from the field. He played 16 minutes and fouled out with 8:12 to play.

Denver trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half before keeping it close heading into the fourth. Utah put the win away, though, with a 21-6 run in the final period.

