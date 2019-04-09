SALT LAKE CITY — When Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers made her debut in the “Avengers: Endgame” trailer, it made a few fans less than pleased. Their beef? The way Danvers’ makeup changed from the “Captain Marvel” film to “Endgame.”

Some argued that the change was inconsistent for Danvers’ character, or that the change had sexist undertones and was one made at the hands of male directors wanting to feminize the character.

@Russo_Brothers Captain Marvel is wearing make-up on an offical trailer, Why? Why does she need makeup to protect the universe? — 딩류 (@BLESSO12O) March 14, 2019

The Russo brothers MUST have brain worms to think Carol Danvers would dress like this with a full face of makeup DURING THE APOCALYPSE. pic.twitter.com/GnuzYpFY8z — mel | muse 🎤 1 day (@youngestmenace) March 14, 2019

You can tell a man directed and controlled Avengers: Endgame becuase Carol has a ton of unnecessary makeup on — WATCH ANDI MACK (@etherealklance) March 14, 2019

Now co-director Joe Russo and Larson are speaking out about why Danvers’ look changed between films.

What happened: At the “Avengers: Endgame” press junket last week, Russo told iO9 that though he and his brother Anthony offer suggestions for their actors, the actors usually choose their characters’ looks themselves, and Captain Marvel’s “Endgame” look was largely Larson’s idea.

“We empower them to have control over their characters because they need to be comfortable playing those characters,” Russo said, adding that Captain Marvel’s look in the film was due to “the choices that she and her hair and makeup team made.”

Larson said “Avengers: Endgame,” not “Captain Marvel,” was the first time she’d ever taken on the role of Danvers and she was still figuring out who she wanted her character to be at that point.

“We shot (‘Avengers: Endgame’) first, so I had to stumble and figure out who this character was with no script for this and no script for ‘Captain Marvel’ and perform for the first time in front of legends,” Larson said.

Russo said that as filming for “Captain Marvel” approached, Larson began to think more about Danvers as a character and “she made other creative choices.”

He added, “Everyone should be given the right to have the freedom to make whatever creative choices they want to make. And those are the ones that she made that day with us.”

Brie Larson will return to the big screen as Captain Marvel in “Avengers: Endgame” on April 26.