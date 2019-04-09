SALT LAKE CITY — Spring weather might be coming (we hope), but Utah does have at least one more cold snap coming, and shows like "Our Planet" and "You vs. Wild" can help you explore the world from the warmth of your own home. Here are some new TV shows to keep you and your family entertained no matter what the weather brings.

1. 'Our Planet'

If you're a fan of BBC's "Planet Earth" or "Blue Planet" then you can look forward to Netflix's own nature docuseries, "Our Planet." David Attenborough is even the narrator, as he was for both BBC series. The show will feature spectacular creatures in more than 50 countries and throughout our oceans — everything from tiny ants to tremendous whales.

Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. 'The Story of God'

Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman travels the world on a quest to learn about God in National Geographic's "The Story of God." As the host, Freeman visits some of the world’s most famous religious sites and talks to leaders from a variety of faiths. He attempts to understand each religion by participating in their traditions and investigating their beliefs regarding God, the soul, the afterlife and more.

You can stream the first two seasons on Netflix or on National Geographic's website, where episodes 1-4 of season 3 are also available. New episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m.

3. 'Call the Midwife'

PBS's period drama "Call the Midwife" follows nurses, midwives and nuns as they care for expectant mothers in East London from the 1950s to 1960s. The heartwarming show is based around the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, a midwife from that time period.

The show entered its eighth season on March 31, and airs at 7 p.m. MST on KUED or streamed on pbs.org. You can catch up on seasons 1-7 on Netflix now.

4. 'Mrs. Wilson'

"Mrs. Wilson" follows the life of Alison Wilson throughout the 1930s, 1940s and 1960s. Her life is completely changed when her husband dies. While she is still grieving his death she begins to unravel secrets from his life. Her husband, Alec Wilson, was a British spy who led many lives outside the one she knew. The show is based on true events and stars Ruth Wilson playing the role of her grandmother (the actual Mrs. Wilson).

"Mrs. Wilson" premiered on Masterpiece PBS March 31 with new episodes airing Sundays at 10 p.m.

5. 'You vs. Wild'

In this interactive series, the viewer will make all the key decisions to help Bear Grylls survive the wild. Grylls is best known for his TV show "Man vs. Wild" where he traversed inhospitable locations. The premise of "You vs. Wild" is similar, with the caveat that Grylls' success or failure depends on the viewers' decisions.

Season 1 will be available on Netflix starting April 10.

6. 'No Good Nick'

In this Netflix family sitcom, Nicole (or Nick) arrives at a family's home claiming to be a distant relative. In reality, she's a 13-year-old con artist, but as she becomes closer to the family, she has to choose if she'll continue her plan. The show stars Melissa Joan Hart as the mother and Sean Astin as the father.

The first season will be available on Netflix April 15.

7. 'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power'

The animated "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power" is a reboot of the 1980s show "She-Ra: Princess of Power." The story follows Adora, an orphan girl whose life dramatically changes when she finds a magic sword that transforms her into the warrior princess She-Ra.

Season 1 is available on Netflix now and season 2 will be released April 26.