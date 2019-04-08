SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel Studios released a new featurette about “Avengers: Endgame” this week, and it teases a film that none of us can prepare for.

“Avengers: Endgame” is the sequel film to “Avengers: Infinity War.” But the film is also the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s so-called “Infinity Saga.”

This new film will follow the Avengers, who are trying to put an end to Thanos (Josh Brolin), who wiped out half the universe at the end of the “Infinity War” with the infamous "snap."

Watch the new featurette below:

“‘Infinity War’ was nuts,” Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man, said in the featurette. “But this one is going to be our finest hour. ... I guarantee you there is no way anyone could guess what’s going to happen.”

Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow, added, “These are the highest stakes that the Avengers have ever faced.”

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, said, “Every time you think Marvel’s pulled every single trick out of the bag they actually save the best stuff for this one.”

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye/Ronin, said, “The storytelling is insane. You just don’t know what to expect."

The film’s synopsis reads: “Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.”

“In ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Thanos completed his mission to gather the six Infinity Stones and use their power to wipe out half of all life in the universe. Can the Avengers win in a rematch?,” according to ComicBook.com.

Marvel released a separate featurette titled “We Lost” back in March.