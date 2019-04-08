SALT LAKE CITY — He plays Marvel’s God of Thunder, but this week he behaved a little more like the God of Mischief.

What happened: Following the kickoff event for the “Avengers: Endgame” press tour, Chris Hemsworth posted a video on Instagram showing him defacing posters of his fellow cast members.

“Helping out some fellow Avengers with new fresh looks,” Hemsworth wrote on Instagram. “I can now add make up artist to my powers.”

In the video, Hemsworth is seen drawing mustaches, glasses, makeup and messages like “I heart Thor” on posters of Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s poster is the only one spared in the video. Hemsworth walks past it without drawing on it, saying “she’s too pretty.”

The response: Renner was one of the first of the stars to respond to Hemsworth’s video Monday afternoon, commenting, “I see you Hemi ... I got mine at home.”

Robert Downey Jr. responded to the photo on Instagram with a simple crying emoji.

Fans were all over the post, writing their own messages of love and support to Hemsworth, according to ComicBook.com.

“Picasso who? I only know Chris H,” Instagram user Ironstrange wrote.

“‘Too pretty’ IM SCREAMING,” another social media user named briannamdickens wrote on Hemsworth’s post.

Hemsworth will return to the big screen as Thor in “Avengers: Endgame,” set to release April 26.