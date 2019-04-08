SALT LAKE CITY — BYUtv aired its documentary about NBA player Jimmer Fredette over the weekend.

The documentary, titled “The Lonely Master,” aired on April 6 just hours after the Saturday session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 189th Annual General Conference.

"The Lonely Master" focuses on Fredette’s journey to the Chinese Basketball Association, where he became a dominant scorer for the Shanghai Sharks and earned the nickname “The Lonely Master.”

“Jimmer has been capturing hearts and minds for years,” said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv, in a statement. “With his work ethic, the way he holds himself on and off the court, the respect he gives to and receives from his teammates and members of his communities, his commitment to family, his drive — his appeal is undeniable. We are thrilled to bring this incisive account of Jimmer’s life and particularly fascinating Chinese experience to the world.”

The 75-minute film focuses on Fredette’s 2017-18 season with the Sharks, and tells the story of his climb from childhood dream to college career (where he became NCAA National Player of the Year) and his brief stint in the NBA.

“I never thought I’d play basketball in China,” said Fredette, according to a news release. “But I believe things in my life have happened for a reason and that I am meant to be here at this time to work on the things I need to in order to make myself successful in the NBA. I’m excited to share my story, both past and present, with the world.”

Watch a trailer for the documentary below.

How to watch: You can find “The Lonely Master” on the BYUtv app, which can be downloaded from any app store, including Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One and Windows Media.

Fredette recently returned to the NBA to play for the Phoenix Suns to much fanfare. He competed against the Utah Jazz in two games.