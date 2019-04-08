SALT LAKE CITY — Weber State’s spirit squad and mascot won some titles over the weekend.

The school’s spirit squad won its third-straight national title and Weber State’s mascot Waldo repeated as national mascot champion at the 2019 NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Meanwhile, the Wildcat cheer team won the Division I coed cheer national title for its third year in a row, representing the fifth time in eight years for the squad, according to a press release from Weber State.

Waldo won the National Mascot Championship, which is the mascot’s third title in the last five years. Waldo topped Missouri, North Texas, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Georgia Tech and North Carolina.

Flashback: Last year, Weber State’s cheer and dance teams won national titles. Waldo won all the national titles as well, according to the Deseret News.