SOUTH SALT LAKE — A dramatic high speed chase ended with a hail of bullets on a busy State Street and a crash into the front of a store, leaving one man dead.

Dozens of shell casings lay on State Street near 3400 South as officers from multiple local, state and federal agencies opened fire on a man who police believe robbed two convenience stores at gunpoint before firing shots at a downtown Salt Lake hotel before leading officers on a chase.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Police investigate a shooting at the Sheraton Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 8, 2019.

"One of the officers involved in the pursuit said that (the suspect) was leaning out the window and firing the rifle back toward the officers,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.

The driver of a white pickup truck collided with a patrol car and eventually crashed into Princess Alterations, 3339 S. State.

One Unified police officer suffered a minor injury from a bullet fragment that ricocheted and grazed him, said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera. That officer was treated at the scene and did not go to the hospital, she said.

Amazingly, as of 1 p.m., Rivera said there were no other reports of other injuries. However, she said evidence was being collected at 15 different crime scenes. The sheriff encouraged anyone who was injured or who witnessed Monday's dramatic events to contact police.

The shell casings were scattered across State Street after multiple officers from various agencies fired their guns at the pickup truck. Officers from Salt Lake police, Unified police, the Utah Highway Patrol, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives were on the scene.

Police believe he robbed a Holiday Oil, 2729 W. 4700 South, at 10:06 a.m. and then robbed a 7-Eleven at 911 E. 3300 South at 10:37 a.m.

Kendall Brigman was at the Holiday Oil buying a soda when a women at the counter screamed, "We're being robbed."

Brigman said he saw a tall man back away from the counter with a gun drawn.

"The two girls behind the counter dropped to the floor," he said. "He backed out of the store with the gun drawn, holding it with both hands."

The man got into a white pickup truck, backed up rapidly and headed south on 2700 West, Brigman said.

Deseret News intern Lauren Bennett heard several gunshots at 10:42 a.m. while eating breakfast at a McDonalds across the street from the Sheraton Hotel, 150 W. 500 South.

Bennett said she saw "bursts of rapid fire" coming from a gun at the hotel's entrance.

"The car then drove off down 500 South and that was that," she said. "It all happened so quickly."

Video from witness. Crash and gunshots happened shortly after. pic.twitter.com/uNTUnLL1SU — DNews Crime Team (@DNewsCrimeTeam) April 8, 2019

Bennett said she saw what appeared to be bullet marks on the brick building and shattered glass in the parking lot.

Dave Garrison, of St. Louis, Missouri, saw the gunfire as he walked out of the hotel.

"I think my guardian angels were with me. I could have walked out that main entrance. I could have walked right by that gentleman," he said. "I guess it wasn’t my time. It’s sad and surreal. Stuff like this just puts stuff into perspective.

"I just got so damned scared, to be honest with you," Garrison said.

Garrison said he called 911 and gave the police dispatcher as much information as he could, including a description of the truck and its broken driver's side rear window. "The (window) tint was hanging off of it," he said.

One driver said he saw a “swarm” of police cars chasing the white truck at 3300 South and State.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Shell casings from a shooting at the Sheraton Hotel in Salt Lake City are pictured on Monday, April 8, 2019. A man who apparently opened fire outside the hotel on died after leading police on a chase into South Salt Lake that ended in a crash and a hail of bullets.

“I ducked into the parking lot right before he hit the cop car in the intersection. I was sitting right here as all the shots rung out,” he said, estimating a dozen officers fired their weapons.

“There was a lot of shots fired.”

One witness said he saw the white truck and the “whole SLC police department fly by. It was the craziest thing. But no one was moving out of the way because no one knew what to do because there as so many cars behind us.”

"I thought it was a funeral procession or something,” one witness said, adding that it was hard to pull his car over because "there were so many cops flying by."

Lawrence Harmon, a truck driver, said he was in the Social Security Administration building when the shooting occurred.

He said about 20 others were quickly ushered into the offices of the federal agency as a precaution.

"They had everybody come in and locked down the doors for 20 minutes."

Additional information will be posted throughout the day.