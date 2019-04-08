SALT LAKE CITY — Don’t call it a comeback. Winter is about to return to the Salt Lake valley this week.

A late season winter storm will arrive in Utah this week, according to the U.S. National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

The storm will hit northern and central Utah on Tuesday night and last until early Thursday. Snow is expected to fall throughout the valley, according to NWS.

*Return of Winter Alert* A late season winter storm is expected to impact portions of northern and central Utah later Tuesday into early Thursday. Snow levels are expected to fall to valley floors Posted by US National Weather Service Salt Lake City Utah on Sunday, April 7, 2019

The amount of snow remains uncertain. The NWS predicts 3 inches in the valley with higher numbers on the benches. Rain is expected to hit first and turn into snow as the storm rolls on.

KSL Weather’s Dan Guthrie predicts there will be a rain/snow mix by Wednesday and Thursday

The NWS recommends preparing for winter driving conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in northern and central Utah.

Snow will fall on trees that already have leaves, which could cause power damage and outages.