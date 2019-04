With many school districts on spring break last week, it was a relatively light week on the track with only four meets across the state. There were several top performances at those meets, however, including a new season-best in the girls 300 hurdles by Desert Hills’ Chloe Taylor.

Here’s a rundown of the top 15 boys and girls track & field performances in all 34 events for the 2019 season.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event and wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Note for coaches, if one of your athletes has a top-15 performance that isn’t listed, please contact prep editor James Edward at [email protected].

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.77 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, Jr. (3/23 at Carbon)

10.86 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

11.06 — Marcus Mckenzie, Pine View, Fr. (3/23 at Pine View)

11.08 — Brendon Redford, Davis, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

11.10 — William Prettyman, East, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

11.12 — Silas Young, Stansbury, Sr. (4/3 at Tooele)

11.14 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, Jr. (3/23 at Carbon)

11.19 — Tyson Heinz, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

11.21 — Isaac Merrill, Northridge, Jr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

11.22 — Dominique Mckenzie, Pine View, Fr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

11.26 — Ty Burke, Syracuse, Jr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

11.28 — Austin Peterson, Herriman, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

11.29 — Tyler Adams, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

11.29 — Brock Fabrizio, Alta, So. (3/30 at UVU)

11.30 — Ian Dunford, Lehi (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981

200 meters 21.80 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, Jr. (3/30 at UVU) 22.04 — Marcus Mckenzie, Pine View, Fr. (3/23 at Pine View)

22.15 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

22.41 — Nash Lewis, Box Elder, So. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

22.51 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, Jr. (4/5 at Manti)

22.60 — Ian Bonney, Murray, Sr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

22.76 — Brendon Redford, Davis, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

22.77 — Bracken Forsyth, Layton, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

22.80 — Braden Squires, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

22.81 — Brock Fabrizio, Alta, So. (3/30 at UVU)

22.84 — Cooper Kenney, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

22.84 — Porter Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

22.86 — Ty Burke, Syracuse, Jr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

22.86 — Sherm Jensen, Pine View, So. (3/29 at Hurricane)

22.94 — Kire Goulding, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

Note: State record was 21.12 by Delta’s Dallin Draper in 2018

400 meters

48.72 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, Jr. (3/23 at Carbon)

49.21 — Josh Taylor, Skyridge, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

49.63 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

50.60 — Ian Bonney, Murray, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

50.57 — Aaron Pectol, Tooele, Sr. (3/23 at Carbon)

50.67 — Porter Giles, Morgan, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

50.93 — Kade Jensen, Richfield, Sr. (4/5 at Manti)

50.97 — Isaac Garrard, Riverton, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

51.00 — Carter Guiness, Herriman, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

51.11 — Brit Dunnell, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

51.11 — Tanner Rogers, Salem Hills, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

51.21 — Austin Klingler, West Jordan, So. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

51.34 — Ty Burke, Syracuse, Jr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

51.37 — Paul Baynes, Park City, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

51.39 — Bryce Anderson, Roy, Jr. (3/26 at Ogden)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

800 meters

1:55.25 — Hayden Harward, Richfield, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

1:56.48 — Joe Corbridge, American Fork, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

1:56.77 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

1:56.83 — Zarek Profitt, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

1:58.14 — Easton Brandt, Canyon View, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

1:58.81 — Dustin Tidwell, Bingham, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

1:59.01 — Dalton Brems, American Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

1:59.08 — Joshua Armstrong, Hurricane, So. (3/23 at Pine View)

1:59.09 — Kellin Olsen, Wasatch, Sr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

1:59.13 — Carson Finch, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

1:59.22 — Bailey Oswald, Cedar, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

1:59.27 — Dylan Tidwell, Bingham, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

1:59.36 — Alec Dimick, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

1:59.56 — Colin Christensen, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

1:59.69 — Austin Hone, Bingham, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016

1,600 meters

4:17.37 — Thomas Boyden, Skyline, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

4:21.38 — Ian Valentine, Alta, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

4:22.37 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

4:22.92 — Hayden Harward, Richfield, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

4:23.96 — Jason Davis, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

4:24.40 — Easton Brandt, Canyon View, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

4:24.52 — Brady Bettridge, Cedar, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

4:24.99 — Joshua Armstrong, Hurricane, So. (3/23 at Pine View)

4:25.53 — Carson Wilkins, Morgan, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

4:25.57 — Easton Brandt, Canyon View, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

4:26.65 — Tanner Rogers, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

4:27.61 — Jake Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

4:27.98 — Carson Finch, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

4:28.42 — Alex Harbertson, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/20 at Davis)

4:28.70 — Christopher Allred, Ogden, Sr. (3/26 at Ogden)

Note: State record is 4:06.22 by American Fork’s Casey Clinger in 2017

3,200 meters

9:15.04 — Thomas Boyden, Skyline, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

9:24.66 — Ian Valentine, Alta, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

9:25.36 — Jason Davis, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

9:25.82 — Luke Grundvig, American Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

9:34 51 — Tanner Rogers, Riverton, Jr. (3/20 at Davis)

9:36.15 — Mark Boyle, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/20 at Davis)

9:36.43 — Hayden Harward, Richfield, Jr. (3/23 at Davis)

9:36.66 — Ian Valentine, Alta, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

9:37.22 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

9:37.55 — Joey Nokes, Riverton, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

9:40.57 — Carson Wilkins, Morgan, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

9:41.40 — Ty Davis, Riverton, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

9:42.80 — Alexander Rowland, Alta, So. (3/23 at Pine View)

9:43.54 — Easton Brandt, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

9:44.11 — Joshua Armstrong, Hurricane, So. (3/23 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013

110 hurdles

14.98 — Lawrence Lokonobei, Cottonwood, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

15.12 — Devon Roberts, Bear River, Sr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

15.32 — Spencer Carlile, Dixie, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

15.43 — Gage Schofield, Fremont, Jr. (3/26 at Ogden)

15.48 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

15.48 — TreVaun Peoples, Syracuse, So. (3/27 at Syracuse)

15.48 — Ryan Trane, Weber, Fr. (3/26 at Ogden)

15.50 — Payton Suitter, Bingham, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

15.52 — Cole Noriega, Davis, Jr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

15.75 — Kenneth Moore, Hurricane, So. (3/29 at Hurricane)

15.78 — Kendrick Bolos, Fremont, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

15.79 — Kire Goulding, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

15.80 — Collin Cobabe, Syracuse, Jr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

15.82 — Dillon Jensen, Timpview, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

15.88 — Tate Denos, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000

300 hurdles

39.80 — Spencer Carlile, Dixie, So. (3/23 at Pine View)

39.96 — Tanner Judd, Syracuse, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

40.06 — Kire Goulding, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

40.13 — Trevor Burrell, Syracuse, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

40.47 — Bracken Forsyth, Layton, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

40.47 — Gavin Schofield, Fremont, Jr. (3/26 at Ogden)

40.68 — Gage Schofield, Fremont, Jr. (3/26 at Ogden)

40.80 — Kanyon Lamb, Panguitch, Sr. (3/16 at Kanab)

41.01 — Cole Noriega, Davis, Jr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

41.01 — Jaymen Brough, Delta, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

41.05 — Devon Roberts, Bear River, Sr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

41.10 — Porter Ellis, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

41.45 — Kenneth Moore, Hurricane, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

41.51 — Connor Guerrero, Grand, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

41.62 — Jacob Moore, Spanish Fork, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013

4x100 Relay

43.06 — Herriman (3/30 at Copper Hills)

43.79 — Bingham (3/30 at Copper Hills)

43.84 — Desert Hills (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

43.95 — Timpanogos (3/30 at UVU)

43.96 — Fremont (3/26 at Ogden)

44.14 — Spanish Fork (3/30 at UVU)

44.21 — Salem Hills (3/16 at Mountain View)

44.22 — American Fork (3/30 at UVU)

44.22 — Orem (3/30 at UVU)

44.36 — Pine View (4/5 at Desert Hills)

44.45 — Copper Hills (3/30 at Copper Hills)

44.55 — Corner Canyon (3/30 at UVU)

44.58 — Skyridge (3/30 at UVU)

44.79 — Cyprus (3/30 at Copper Hills)

44.85 — Davis (3/27 at Syracuse)

Note: State record is 41.46 by Orem in 2015

4x400 Relay

3:26.80 — Syracuse (3/20 at Davis)

3:28.10 — Canyon View (4/5 at Desert Hills)

3:29.70 — Park City (3/30 at UVU)

3:30.67 — Snow Canyon (3/29 at Hurricane)

3:30.73 — Skyridge (3/22 at Lone Peak)

3:30.73 — Copper Hills (4/5 at Copper Hills)

3:30.85 — Desert Hills (3/23 at Pine View)

3:31.12 — Westlake (3/22 at Lone Peak)

3:31.55 — Snow Canyon (3/23 at Pine View)

3:31.82 — Woods Cross (3/23 at Pine View)

3:32.28 — Salem Hills (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:33.56 — Spanish Fork (3/30 at UVU)

3:33.60 — West Jordan (3/16 at Mountain View)

3:33.71 — Bingham (3/30 at Copper Hills)

3:33.62 — Provo (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 3:16.19 by Syracuse in 2017

Sprint Medley Relay

3:36.87 — Hurricane (3/29 at Hurricane)

3:38.98 — Snow Canyon (3/29 at Hurricane)

3:40.80 — Pine View (4/5 at Desert Hills)

3:42.67 — Herriman (4/5 at Copper Hills)

3:43.61 — Box Elder (3/23 at Pine View)

3:43.70 — Cedar (3/29 at Hurricane)

3:44.20 — Desert Hills (4/5 at Desert Hills)

3:44.73 — Woods Cross (3/27 at Syracuse)

3:45.02 — Westlake (3/30 at UVU)

3:45.27 — Jordan (3/30 at UVU)

3:45.39 — Timpanogos (3/23 at Pine View)

3:45.97 — Ogden (3/26 at Ogden)

3:46.03 — West Jordan (3/30 at UVU)

3:46.72 — Copper Hills (3/30 at Copper Hills)

3:46.82 — Fremont (3/26 at Ogden)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016

High jump

6’07 — Logan Tittle, Fremont, Jr. (3/20 at Davis)

6’07 — Enrique Oliva, Bingham, Sr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

6’06 — Jonathan Holman, Springville, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

6’05 — Adam Bunker, Monticello, Sr. (3/23 at Carbon)

6’05 — Alex Wheeler, Syracuse, Jr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

6’05 — Joel Dopp, Layton, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

6’04 — Carson Peterson, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

6’03 — Logan Martin, Weber, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

6’03 — Robbie Walker, Riverton, Sr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

6’02 — Ammon Smith, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

6’02 — Austin Child, Skyridge, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

6’02 — Connor Saunders, Syracuse, So. (3/27 at Syracuse)

6’02 — Kaden Gale, Parowan, Jr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

6’02 — Kyler Coleman, Dixie, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

6’01 — Derek Ray, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

6’01 — Enrique Oliva, Bingham, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

6’01 — Wesley Elmore, Clearfield, Jr. (3/20 at Davis)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

22’11.75 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

22’11.00 — Puka Nacua, Orem, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

22’07.00 — Gideon Argyle, Payson, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

21’02.75 — Cameron Farley, Copper Hills, Sr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

21’00.00 — Charlie Peterson, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

21’00.00 — Jonah Page, Layton, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

21’00.00 — Wyatt VanOrden, Wayne, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

20’11.75 — TreVaun Peoples, Syracuse, So. (3/27 at Syracuse)

20’11.00 — Logan Tittle, Fremont, Jr. (3/26 at Ogden)

20’10.75 — Sam Beckwith, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Lone Peak)

20’10.50 — Mark McCurdy, Park City, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

20’10.25 — Valentino Rivera, Fremont, Sr. (3/26 at Ogden)

20’09.75 — Carson Peterson, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/22 at Lone Peak)

20’09.00 — Dallas Eyere, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

20’08.00 — Abraham Williams, West, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

62’01.50 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

52’01.50 — Junior Iketau, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

52’02.00 — Trey Anderson, Lehi, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

50’07.50 — Lucas Walton, Bonneville, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

49’10.00 — Jared Brown, Stansbury, Sr. (4/3 at Tooele)

48’09.00 — Gavin Beierle, Herriman, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

48’01.50 — Brock Nowatzke, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

47’10.00 — Onesi Ngalo, West Jordan, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

47’06.00 — Drake Fakahua, Cedar, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

47’00.00 — Drew Fakahua, Cedar, Sr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

46’11.50 — Jex Ashton, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)

46’11.00 — Treyson Harris, Beaver, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

46’05.00 — Sam Iketau, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

46’02.50 — Jex Ashton, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

46’00.00 — Macmillion Aloisio, Timpview, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004

Discus

161’08.00 — Christian Johnson, Skyridge, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

159’05.00 — Macmillion Aloisio, Timpview, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

157’05.00 — Ryan Warner, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

151’06.00 — Jared Brown, Stansbur, Sr. (4/3 at Tooele)

150’11.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

150’05.00 — Lucas Walton, Bonneville, Jr. (3/26 at Ogden)

149’01.00 — Trey Andersen, Lehi, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

149’00.00 — Peyton Williams, Desert Hills, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

148’06.00 — Justin Weidauer, Dixie, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

147’00.00 — Mason Liti, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

146’10.75 — Treyson Harris, Beaver, Jr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

139.10.50 — Ryan Johnson, Weber, Sr. (3/26 at Ogden)

139’10.50 — Ryan Gunn, Box Elder, Sr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

138’01.00 — Sam Peterson, Bountiful, Jr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

138’01.00 — Onesi Ngalo, West Jordan, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001

Javelin

184’06.00 — Cooper Legas, Orem, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

180’08.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

177’11.00 — Jaxon Miller, Union, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)

177’05.00 — Jake Nelson, Canyon View, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

176’07.00 — Josh Trafny, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

176’04.00 — Samuel Hansen, Syracuse, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

172’11.00 — Drake Fakahua, Cedar, Sr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

171’05.00 — Cale Allred, Emery, Sr. (4/5 at Manti)

169’11.00 — Cody Canard, West Jordan, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

168’00.00 — Kason Bleak, Cedar, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

165’10.00 — Warren Tauiliili, Dixie, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

165’00.50 — Caleb Wuthrich, Davis, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

164’10.00 — Thomas Young, Timpanogos, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

164’03.00 — Mason Iverson, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Pole vault

15’08.00 — Robbie Walker, Riverton, Sr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

15’00.50 — D.A. Marcyes, Davis, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

13’06.00 — Isaac Rasmussen, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

12’10.00 — Bryant McMullin, Riverton, Jr. (3/20 at Davis)

12’10.00 — Dallin Thornton, Bingham, Fr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

12’04.00 — Joshua Park, Riverton, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

12’04.00 — Edward Moeai, WestJordan, Sr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

12’00.00 — Ryker Craythorne, Syracuse, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

12’00.00 — Hayden Conrad, Davis, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

12’00.00 — Isaac Phillips, Logan, Jr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

11’10.00 — Joshua Scott, West Jordan, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

11’06.00 — Isaac Duncan, Syracuse, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

11’04.00 — Tanner Mons, Herriman, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

11’04.00 — Nicholas Bodily, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

Note: State record is 16’2.25 by Davis’ Dixon Brown in 1995

Girls top performances

100 meters

12.41 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

12.56 — Cassidy Henderson, Herriman, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

12.63 — Morgan Miller, Hillcrest, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

12.63 — Taye Raymond, Orem, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

12.64 — Lindsey Bouwhuis, Davis, Jr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

12.70 — Jasie York, Cedar, Sr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

12.70 — Elizabeth Norton, Lone Peak, So. (3/30 at UVU)

12.74 — Maddy Eaton, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

12.75 — Amy Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

12.76 — Emma Reeves, Orem, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

12.80 — Camilla Andam, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

12.80 — Lily Quealy, Herriman, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

12.81 — Malaiyah Thomas, Bear River, Jr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

12.85 — Jordyn Nielson, Delta, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

12.87 — Lina Biasi, Parowan, So. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 11.68 by Herriman’s Kaysha Love in 2014

200 meters

25.52 — Jasie York, Cedar, Sr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

25.68 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

25.71 — Cassidy Henderson, Herriman, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

25.81 — McKenna McCloy, Tooele, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)

25.88 — Amy Ballard, Lehi, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

26.01 — Alison Richter, Lone Peak, So. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

26.15 — Ronnie Walker, Juab, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)

26.18 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

26.23 — Lily Quealy, Herriman, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

26.26 — Carly Koehler, Kearns, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

26.31 — Larissa Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

26.32 — Mandy Beus, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

26.33 — Emma Reeves, Orem, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

26.35 — Taye Raymond, Orem, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

26.37 — Brilee Pontius, Westlake, So. (3/30 at UVU)

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017

400 meters

57.16 — Jasie York, Cedar, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

57.88 — Larissa Dabb, Canyon View, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

57.93 — Alison Richter, Lone Peak, So. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

58.57 — Alli Baker, Pine View, So. (3/29 at Hurricane)

58.79 — Adi Nielson, Delta, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

58.82 — Katelyn Morgan, Farmington, So. (3/27 at Syracuse)

58.85 — Aubree Cheney, Stansbury, Sr. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

59.26 — Brilee Pontius, Westlake, So. (3/30 at UVU)

59.56 — Elizabeth Butler, Clearfield, Jr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

59.63 — Hannah Hillstrom, Weber, Sr. (3/26 at Ogden)

59.96 — Emme Leavitt, Dixie, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

59.99 — Abby Beus, Ogden, So. (3/26 at Ogden)

1:00.15 — Kinslee Drake, Union, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

1:00.19 — Sherry Nima, West Jordan, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

1:00.24 — Shelby Andrewsen, Timpview, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018

800 meters

2:13.54 — Alli Baker, Pine View, So. (3/23 at Pine View)

2:15.93 — Jasie York, Cedar, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

2:18.29 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

2:18.39 — Katie Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

2:18.84 — Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

2:18.77 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

2:19.98 — Taylor Smart, Lone Peak, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

2:20.27 — Trinity Schimbeck, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

2:20.32 — Reagan Gardner, Lone Peak, So. (3/30 at UVU)

2:20.54 — Liza Sybrowsky, Timpview, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

2:20.77 — Mic Webster, Cedar, Sr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

2:20.79 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, So. (3/27 at Syracuse)

2:21.01 — Mackenzie Meldrum, Lone Peak, Jr. (3/22 at Lone Peak)

2:21.70 — Caila Odekirk, Hurricane, Fr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

2:22.00 — Taylor Smart, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/22 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013

1,600 meters

4:58.47 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, So. (3/23 at Pine View)

5:00.51 — Alli Baker, Pine View, So. (3/9 at Snow Canyon)

5:03.24 — Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

5:03.58 — Laurie Murphy, Bountiful, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

5:05.31 ­— Ellie Lundgreen, Davis, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

5:07.98 — Eliza Arrington, Lone Peak, So. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

5:08.23 — Liza Sybrowsky, Timpview, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

5:10.27 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

5:10.45 — Elisabeth Ferrell, Farmington, So. (3/30 at UVU)

5:10.46 — Karli Branch, Corner Canyon (3/23 at Pine View)

5:10.71 — Arianna Stiener, Sky View, Sr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

5:11.01 — Reagan Gardner, Lone Peak, So. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

5:11.73 — Shanee Harris, Box Elder, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

5:11.75 — Chloe Kockler, Pine View, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

5:11.81 — Samantha Nelson, Pine View, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

3,200 meters

10:50.14 — Carlee Hansen, Pine View, So. (3/23 at Pine View)

11:02.11 — Karlie Branch, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

11:02.71 — Grace Brunett, Skyline, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

11:04.00 — Laurie Murphy, Bountiful, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

11:06.93 — Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

11:10.37 — Liza Sybrowsky, Timpview, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

11:10.65 — Elisabeth Ferrell, Farmington, So. (3/27 at Syracuse)

11:10.72 — Ellie Lundgreen, Davis, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

11:13.18 — Shanee Harris, Box Elder, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

11:14.41 — Eliza Arrington, Lone Peak, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11:16.06 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Sr. (3/22 at Lone Peak)

11:18.26 — Arianna Stiener, Sky View, Sr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

11:18.47 — Morgan Jensen, Alta, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

11:19.35 — Reagan Gardner, Lone Peak, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

11:19.52 — Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

100 hurdles

15.03 — Darcy Jackson, Snow Canyon, So. (3/29 at Hurricane)

15.09 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

15.38 — Lauren Merrill, Orem, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

15.41 — Jenna Welch, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

15.46 — Halle Livingston, Ridgeline, Sr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

15.53 — Kimball Clements, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

15.54 — Jessica Reddish, Weber, Sr. (3/26 at Ogden)

15.70 — Kimball Clements, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/22 at Lone Peak)

15.71 — Kaitlyn Richins, Layton, So. (3/27 at Syracuse)

15.72 — Melissa Crane, Richfield, So. (4/5 at Manti)

15.73 — Savannah Nielson, Delta, So. (3/29 at Juab)

15.74 — Brooklyn Proffitt, Lone Peak, So. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

15.77 — Annie Hill, Wasatch, Jr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

15.92 — Alisabeth Apedaile, Mountain Crest, So. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

15.98 — Hannah Stuart, Desert Hills, So. (3/29 at Hurricane)

Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983

300 hurdles

44.06 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

44.90 — Mylee Moon, Hurricane, Jr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

45.11 — Jenna Welch, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

45.69 — Kaitlyn Richins, Layton, So. (3/27 at Syracuse)

45.70 — Maddy Eaton, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

45.88 — Savannah Nielson, Delta, So. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

45.89 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

46.00 — Adi Nielson, Delta, So. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

46.42 — Lauren Merrill, Orem, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

46.81 — Kimball Clements, Spanish Fork, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

47.10 — Ally Gomm, Provo, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

47.29 — Alee Richards, Riverton (3/20 at Davis)

47.50 — Madeline Edwards, American Fork, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

47.52 — Olivia Smith, Ridgeline, Jr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

47.53 — Jessi Mangum, Spanish Fork, So. (3/30 at UVU)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013

4x100 Relay

49.43 — Herriman (3/30 at Copper Hills)

49.84 — Lone Peak (3/22 at Lone Peak)

50.01 — Desert Hills (4/5 at Desert Hills)

50.28 — Syracuse (3/20 at Davis)

50.64 — Delta (3/16 at Millard)

50.73 — Davis (3/20 at Davis)

50.86 — Clearfield (3/30 at Copper Hills)

50.89 — Bear River (3/27 at Ridgeline)

50.97 — Snow Canyon (3/29 at Hurricane)

51.05 — Park City (3/16 at Mountain View)

51.10 — Copper Hills(3/30 at Copper Hills)

51.14 — Orem (3/23 at Pine View)

51.26 — Box Elder (3/23 at Pine View)

51.41 — Skyridge (3/30 at UVU)

51.56 — West Jordan (4/5 at Copper Hills)

Note: State record is 47.33 by Herriman in 2014

4x400 Relay

4:01.87 — Lone Peak (3/30 at UVU)

4:03.24 — Provo (3/30 at UVU)

4:04.85 — Herriman (4/5 at Copper Hills)

4:04.98 — Cedar (3/23 at Pine View

4:05.76 — Desert Hills (3/23 at Pine View)

4:06.15 — Canyon View (4/5 at Desert Hills)

4:06.85 — Park City (3/23 at Pine View)

4:07.50 — Hurricane (4/5 at Desert Hills)

4:10.05 — Orem (3/30 at UVU)

4:12.51 — Syracuse (3/20 at Davis)

4:13.53 — Wasatch (3/29 at Hurricane)

4:13.73 — West Jordan (4/5 at Copper Hills)

4:14.25 — Davis (3/20 at Davis)

4:14.26 — Delta (4/5 at Desert Hills)

4:14.78 — Westlake (3/22 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 3:50.70 by Spanish Fork in 2005

Sprint Medley Relay

4:13.45 — Woods Cross (3/23 at Pine View)

4:18.20 — Provo (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:19.23 — Desert Hills (4/5 at Desert Hills)

4:19.66 — Cedar (3/29 at Hurricane)

4:19.85 — Westlake (3/30 at UVU)

4:20.29 — Box Elder (3/23 at Pine View)

4:20.38 — Herriman (4/5 at Copper Hills)

4:20.55 — Lone Peak (3/16 at Mountain View)

4:20.71 — Pine View (3/29 at Hurricane)

4:22.06 — Bear River (3/27 at Ridgeline)

4:23.08 — Ogden (3/26 at Ogden)

4:23.40 — Davis (3/27 at Syracuse)

4:24.59 — Skyline (3/23 at Pine View)

4:26.88 — Hurricane (4/5 at Desert Hills)

4:27.28 — Farmington (3/27 at Syracuse)

Note: State record is 3:58.53 by Spanish Fork in 2007

High jump

5’04 — Kaitlyn Richins, Layton, So. (3/27 at Syracuse)

5’04 — Amber Kartchner, Logan, So. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

5’03 — Kamryn Wiese, Syracuse, Jr. (3/20 at Davis)

5’03 — Sherry Nima, West Jordan, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

5’02 — Alexis Martin, Pine View, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

5’02 — SaRiya Sims, Hurricane, Jr. (3/23 at Pine View)

5’02 — Emily Parrish, Salem Hills, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

5’02 — Maja Biggs, Jordan, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

5’02 — Elise Porter, Bingham, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

5’02 — Halle Livingston, Ridgeline, Sr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

5’02 — Aleena Wilcox, Ridgeline, Jr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

5’02 — Tess Lawson, Ridgeline, Jr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

5’02 — Brooklynn Hunter, Juab, So. (3/29 at Juab)

5’02 — Aubrey Tasker, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)

5’02 — Teesha Richins, North Summit, Jr. (4/5 at Manti)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981

Long jump

18’08.75 — Taye Raymond, Orem, Jr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

17’07.00 — Kelsey Steed, Syracuse, Jr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

17’06.00 — Ashlee Edwards, Grantsville, Jr. (4/3 at Tooele)

17’05.00 — Melissa Crane, Richfield, So. (4/5 at Manti)

17’04.50 — Mandy Beus, Lone Peak, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

17’03.50 — Camilla Andam, Copper Hills, Jr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

17’01.00 — Olivia Pectol, Timpview, Jr. (3/30 at UVU)

16’10.00 — Ronnie Walker, Juab, Jr. (3/29 at Juab)

16’08.50 — Danielle Hunsaker, Grantsville, Sr. (4/3 at Tooele)

16’07.00 — Aysha Lewis, Tooele, So. (3/29 at Juab)

16’06.00 — Alisabeth Apedaile, Mountain Crest, So. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

16’06.50 — Sophia Chandler, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

16’05.50 — Kaitlyn Hemond, Beaver, Sr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

16’04.50 — Kylee Kimball, Riverton (3/15 at Corner Canyon)

16’04.50 — Mayci Torgerson, Cedar, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001

Shot put

41’01.00 — Make Taufa, Herriman, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

38’00.00 — Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

37’10.00 — Lili Fifita, Highland, So. (3/16 at Mountain View)

37’06.00 — Veda Gritts, Grand, Sr. (4/5 at Manti)

37’00.00 — Abby Monson, Desert Hills, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

36’05.00 — Kalo Latu, Herriman, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

36’01.00 — Olivia Worlton, Herriman, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

35’10.00 — Pele Fa, Layton, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

35’08.00 — Jalyn VanDyke, Herriman, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

35’04.00 — Lani Tauaala, Herriman, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

35’02.00 — Kaylee Jensen, Herriman, Sr. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

34’11.00 — Rebecca Hazelet, Payson, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

34’04.00 — Kalo Latu, Herriman, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

34’03.50 — Hokulani Sagapolu, Fremont, So. (3/26 at Ogden)

34’03.00 — Denim Henkel, Cedar, Jr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002

Discus

127’03.00 — Hokulani Sagapolu, Fremont, So. (3/20 at Davis)

123’08.00 — Sammy Thomas, Tooele, Sr. (4/3 at Tooele)

121’06.50 — Abby Monson, Desert Hills, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

116’06.00 — Pele Fa, Layton, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

115’10.00 — Abby Allen, Bingham, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

114’00.50 — Jaylie Roden, Canyon View, So. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

111’11.00 — Veda Gritts, Grand, Sr. (3/9 at Grand)

111’10.00 — Lia Pili, Westlake, So. (3/22 at Lone Peak)

110’10.50 — Karlee Eyre, Panguitch, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

110’09.00 — Natalie Lewis, Jordan, Sr. (3/16 at Mountain View)

110’01.50 — Virginia Tomon, St. Joseph, Sr. (3/26 at Ogden)

109’07.50 — Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, Sr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

107’08.00 — Lenisi Fineanganofo, Copper Hills, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

107’03.00 — Olivia Worlton, Herriman, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

107’03.00 — Rebecca Hazelet, Payson, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000

Javelin

121.09.00 — Sophia Chandler, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/29 at Hurricane)

120’03.00 — Emilee Nelson, Dixie, Sr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

119’07.00 — Emrey Maxfield, Altamont, So. (3/23 at Pine View)

115’01.00 — Nizhoni Buckway, North Summit, Jr. (4/5 at Manti)

114’05.00 — Olivia Madsen, Herriman, So. (3/30 at Copper Hills)

114’04.00 — Brynnli Nelson, Wayne, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

114’03.00 — Veda Gritts, Grand, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

114’01.00 — Brinley Michelsen, Salem Hills, Sr. (3/29 at Juab)

111’10.00 — Karlee Eyre, Panguitch, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

110’10.50 — Logann Laws, Cedar, So. (3/29 at Hurricane)

110’10.00 — Jade Garcia, Grantsville, So. (4/3 at Tooele)

110’06.00 — Morgan Reeder, Box Elder, Sr. (3/23 at Pine View)

110’06.00 — Jacky Hatch, Delta, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

110’03.00 — Adri Sorensen, Salem Hills, Jr. (3/22 at Lone Peak)

110’02.00 — Logann Laws, Cedar, So. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014

Pole vault

11’03 — Brielle Davis, Copper Hills, Fr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

11.00 — Hannah Stetler, Bingham, Jr. (3/20 at Davis)

11’00 — Lauren Merrill, Orem, Sr. (3/30 at UVU)

10’09 — Mariah Jenkins, Davis, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

9’06 — Summer Steeneck, Riverton, Jr. (3/20 at Davis)

9’06 — Anna Olander, Davis, So. (3/27 at Syracuse)

9’06 — Raigan Jones, Fremont, Sr. (3/26 at Ogden)

9’06 — Kylee Kimball, Riverton, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

9’06 — Savannah Chapple, Bingham, Jr. (4/5 at Copper Hills)

9’00 — Shaylie Carr, Herriman, Jr. (3/20 at Davis)

9’00 — Ella Spigarelli, Bingham, Sr. (3/20 at Davis)

9’00 — Miranda Baird, Davis, Sr. (3/27 at Syracuse)

9’00 — Tabitha Hansen, Logan, Sr. (3/27 at Ridgeline)

Note: State record is 12’00 by Bingham’s Hannah Stetler and Syracuse’s Lexi Wightman in 2018