SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson concluded the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by announcing eight more temples, including one in Utah.

The new temples will be built in the following locations:

Pago Pago, American Samoa

Okinawa City, Okinawa

Neiafu, Tonga

Tooele Valley, Utah

Moses Lake, Washington

San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Antofagasta, Chile

Budapest, Hungary

President Nelson also said plans for a major restoration of the Salt Lake Temple, Temple Square and the adjoining plaza near the Church Office Building will be announced on Friday, April 19, 2019. The Manti and Logan temples will also be renovated in the near future, he said.

This brings the total number of operating temples (162) and temples announced or under construction (47) to 209 worldwide.

“This work will require that each temple be closed for a period of time,” President Nelson said of the planned renovations. “Church members may continue to enjoy temple worship and service in other temples nearby. When each project is completed, each historic temple will be rededicated.”

Since becoming Church president in January 2018, President Nelson has announced 27 new temples. Last October he announced 12 (the largest number of temples announced on the same day) and last April he announced seven new temples.

In his first year as president of the church in 2018, President Nelson announced 19 temples, the same number of temples the church had in 1981, less than 40 years ago.

Before Sunday's announcement, the last 31 temple announcements have come in a conference session, with all but two of the 56 announced over the past decade done so from the Conference Center pulpit, according to Church News.

With the recent dedication of the Rome Italy Temple, the church has 162 operating temples worldwide, with another 47 announced or under construction.

Read more at the church's Newsroom site.

This story will be updated.