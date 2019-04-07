SALT LAKE CITY — Jesus Christ is the Good Shepherd who mercifully offers repentance for serious misbehavior and his followers should exercise their spiritual muscles to increase their faith in him, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Sunday afternoon at the start of the final session of the faith’s 189th Annual General Conference.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, taught about repentance from his unique perspective on the differences between man’s laws and God’s laws.

“I have had the unusual experience of judging serious misbehavior under both of these laws,” he said, “earlier as a justice of the Utah Supreme Court and now as a member of the First Presidency.

He said God’s laws are more merciful because of repentance, which he called a joy, not a burden, and he continued a conference-long theme of reaching out to people outside the church. He said he intended his message to provide hope for all people, “including for those who have lost their membership in the church by excommunication or name removal. We are all sinners who can be cleansed by repentance.”

Repentance, he said, is a sign of God’s love and provides his assurance that in the face of mortal and divine accountability and final judgment, all sins can be cleansed through Christ and God will “remember them no more.”

Spiritual gifts are like muscles that need exercise to grow, said Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy from Chile and counselor in the church’s South America South Area.

"Just as reading and learning about muscles is not enough to build muscle, reading and learning about faith without adding action is insufficient to build faith,” he said.

He said the church provides greater information about how God helps his children develop their spiritual gifts.

"Let’s accept the invitation of President Russell M. Nelson and intently come unto the Savior by identifying those muscles that need more spiritual activity and starting to exercise them,” Elder Villar said. “This is a long-distance race rather than a sprint, so do not forget those small but constant spiritual activities that will strengthen those important spiritual muscles. If we want to increase our faith, then let’s do things that require faith."

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, who joined the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles a year ago, celebrated Christ, “the Good Shepherd who is also the Lamb of God,” he said. “Of all his divine titles, no others are more tender or telling. We learn much from our Savior’s references to himself as the Good Shepherd and from prophetic testimonies of him as the Lamb of God. These roles and symbols are powerfully complementary — who better to succor each precious lamb than the Good Shepherd, and who better to be our Good Shepherd than the Lamb of God?”

He quoted Christ’s statement that the good shepherd “giveth his life for the sheep.”

“Brothers and sisters, Jesus Christ is our perfect Shepherd,” he said. “Because he has laid down his life for the sheep and is now gloriously resurrected, Jesus Christ is also the perfect Lamb of God.

Elder Gong said Christ will gather like lambs in his arm those who are the only member of the church in their family, school, workplace or community and those whose congregation may feel small or isolated, those who have moved to an unfamiliar place with a new language and those facing problems they never expected.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the session. Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, which sang “Sweet is the Work,” “Come Unto Jesus” and “Hark, All Ye Nations.”

Elder Tanielo B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy from Fiji and counselor in the church’s Philippines Area presidency, said the opening prayer.