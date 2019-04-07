SALT LAKE CITY — Some Latter-day Saints may not feel like they fit in or feel accepted or acceptable, but if they take faith-inspired action and engage in missionary work, temple and family history work, and home-centered church-supported family religious observance, they will receive blessings from Jesus Christ, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said during the opening session of general conference on Sunday.

"Satan tries to exploit the worldly pressures we all face" and "works hard to isolate us and tell us we are the only one experiencing them," said Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and director of LDS Charities. "Some of us are paralyzed with grief. When tragedies overtake us, when life hurts so much we can’t breathe, when we’ve taken a beating like the man on the road to Jericho and been left for dead, Jesus comes along and pours oil into our wounds, lifts us tenderly up, takes us to an inn, looks after us."

Some are tired, she added, but Christ is rest. Some are splintered by questions, but Christ is light to see. Some never feel good enough, but Christ makes wool white.

She said, "It is an unwavering requirement of Christian disciples and Latter-day Saints to show true love to one another," adding, "As President Nelson has encouraged, we can bring the Savior’s light to ourselves and the people important to us by the simple act of keeping our covenants. In a variety of ways, the Lord rewards that faithful act with power and with joy."

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said receiving blessings from God requires action and faith, but are not earned.

"Blessings from heaven are neither earned by frenetically accruing 'good deed coupons,' nor by helplessly waiting to see if we win the blessing lottery," he said, adding, "Restored truth reveals that blessings are never earned, but faith-inspired actions on our part, both initial and ongoing, are essential."

He said first, God's children act in faith in Christ, then receive power.

"Small actions fuel our ability to walk along the covenant path and lead to the greatest blessings God can offer," he said.

He described what he called the necessary activation energy.

"The activation energy needed for us is to have enough faith in Christ to sincerely ask God in prayer and accept His will and timing for the answer," he said. "Often, the activation energy needed for blessings requires more than just looking or asking; ongoing, repeated, faith-filled actions are required."

He compared those actions to preparing a pile of wood to fuel a fire.

"Faith in Christ requires ongoing action for the blaze to continue," he said. "Small actions fuel our ability to walk along the covenant path and lead to the greatest blessings God can offer. But oxygen flows only if we figuratively keep moving our feet. Sometimes we need to make a bow and arrow before revelation comes as to where we should search for food. Sometimes we need to make tools before revelations come as to how to build a ship. Sometimes, at the direction of the Lord’s prophet, we need to bake a small cake from the little oil and flour we have to receive an unfailing cruse of oil and barrel of flour."

He said the church's new home study curriculum was designed to built faith and spiritual strength in members, "but it is up to us to claim these blessings. We are each responsible to open and study “Come, Follow Me — For Individuals and Families,” along with the scriptures and other “Come, Follow Me” material. We need to discuss them with our family and friends and organize our Sabbath day to light a metaphorical fire. Or, we can leave the resources sitting in a pile in our homes with the potential energy trapped inside."

Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said charity, the pure love of Christ, is essential in missionary work, temple and family history work, and home-centered, church-supported family religious observance.

"Love of the Savior and love of our fellow men and women is the primary attribute and motive for ministering and the spiritual purposes we were charged to undertake by our beloved prophet, President Russell M. Nelson, in the adjustments announced in 2018," he said.

Elder Cook emphasized the priesthood blessings and power available to men and women in Latter-day Saint temples

"When a man and woman are sealed in the temple, they enter the holy order of matrimony in the new and everlasting covenant, an order of the priesthood," he said. "Together they obtain and receive priesthood blessings and power to direct the affairs of their family. Women and men have unique roles as outlined in 'The Family: A Proclamation to the World,' but their stewardships are equal in value and importance. They have equal power to receive revelation for their family. When they work together in love and righteousness, their decisions are heaven-blessed."

He also called on primary and youth leaders to continue to emphasize family history and temple work with Latter-day Saint children.

"Relief Society sisters and priesthood brethren can lovingly help fulfill their temple and family history responsibility individually and also by assisting and inspiring children and youth to gather Israel on the other side of the veil," he added. "This is particularly important in the home and on the Sabbath. I promise that lovingly performing ordinances for ancestors will strengthen and protect our youth and families in a world that is becoming increasingly evil. I also personally testify that President Russell M. Nelson has received profoundly important revelations relating to temples and temple work."

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sang "How Firm a Foundation," "I Feel My Savior’s Love" and "Come, Ye Children of the Lord."

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the session. Elder Bradley D. Foster, a General Authority Seventy, gave the opening prayer.