SALT LAKE CITY — Several Latter-day Saint athletes received a shoutout at the 189th General Conference during Saturday evening’s priesthood session.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson talked about the need for young Aaronic Priesthood holders to create a playbook that they can use when faced with temptation.

Stevenson mentioned several notable athletes who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including NBA player Jimmer Fredette, MLB star Bryce Harper, NFL star Taysom Hill and NBA star Jabari Parker, among others.

Stevenson read quotes from those athletes to those in attendance for the priesthood session at the Conference Center.

For example, Stevenson read Harper’s quote, which was, “I thought fame, fortune, and an MVP award would make me happy. Something was missing. So, I … prepared and [entered] the temple. I am now on a path to (return) to my Heavenly Father and have an eternal family ... the greatest joy in the world!”

Meanwhile, Parker said, “I couldn’t imagine the person that I would’ve turned out to be if I hadn’t made the decision to be baptized when I was younger. ... I’m so grateful that I have God in my life to guide me every day.”

Hill said, “Believing in (God’s) plan and doing my best to fulfill my role in it has given me an overwhelming sense of peace and happiness in life, knowing God is pleased with my efforts.”

And Fredette said, “I have learned to lean heavily on my knowledge and faith of the truthfulness of the gospel. This has guided me to be ... a worthy priesthood holder and above all — a positive example.”

