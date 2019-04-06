SALT LAKE CITY — Young men should develop a priesthood playbook to avoid temptation and become priesthood all-stars, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said at the start of Saturday's priesthood session of the 189th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Steve Spigarelli, right, his son Henry, his brother David, and David's son Daniel take a photo before The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint's general priesthood session at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Elder Stevenson provided spiritual game-plan advice from apostles and priesthood-bearing sports stars in American football, baseball, basketball, soccer and rugby.

“Successful players study the playbook so thoroughly that, when a play is called, they know exactly, almost instinctively, where to go and what to do,” he said.

He quoted NBA players Jimmer Fredette and Jabari Parker, NFL players Taysom Hill and Daniel Sorensen, soccer’s Ricardo Rojas, rugby star William Hopoate and retired baseball pitcher Jeremy Guthrie, who now is serving as a mission president.

“I found it interesting that they do not identify themselves by what they do, as professional athletes, rather by who they are, as sons of a loving Heavenly Father and holders of the priesthood of God,” Elder Stevenson said.

He also quoted Bryce Harper, the baseball star who earned a $330 million contract this spring and was sealed to his wife in a Latter-day Saint temple in 2016.

“I thought fame, fortune and an MVP award would make me happy,” Harper said. “Something was missing. So, I ... prepared and (entered) the temple. I am now on a path to (return) to my Heavenly Father and have an eternal family — which is the greatest joy in the world!”

Elder Stevenson said the athletes aren’t perfect but know the value of teamwork.

“Do you strengthen your teammates” in your quorum? Elder Stevenson asked. “How well have you studied your playbook? Do you fully understand your assignment?” He added, “Learn the playbook. Read the scriptures. Study the words of modern-day prophets. Create your own playbook of how you will prove yourself as a disciple of Christ. Know in advance the plays you will use to strengthen your spirit and avoid the snares of the adversary. Do this and God will use you.”

He said great athletes spend hours perfecting a small aspect of their game.

“As a priesthood holder, you need the same mindset,” he said.

Other apostles suggested 10 plays for Aaronic Priesthood holders to follow — “pray every day for greater light and a testimony of Jesus Christ, listen carefully to the teachings of your parents, bishop and Young Men and quorum leaders, avoid pornography and immoral social media content, remember the promises you have made to God and work to keep them."

Also, "Study scripture stories of great prophets and emulate their good qualities, bless Heavenly Father’s children through service, seek good friends to help you become the person you want to be, become an expert in the FamilySearch app and research your own family history, plan places of retreat where you can escape evil influences, and love and help strengthen other members of your priesthood quorum.”

Elder Carl B. Cook of the Presidency of the Seventy also spoke to young priesthood holders, telling them their quorums must be places of belonging. He said a strong, united quorum makes all the difference in a young man’s life.

“The Lord would have you establish a strong quorum, a place of belonging for each and every young man, a place where the Lord’s Spirit is present, a place where all quorum members are welcome and valued," Elder Cook said. "As the Lord gathers his children, they need a place to belong and grow.”

Elder Kim B. Clark, a General Authority Seventy and the Church Commissioner of Education, said priesthood bearers have an inspiring charge to engage in the work of salvation.

“Working with our sisters, we are to minister in a holier way; accelerate the gathering of Israel on both sides of the veil; establish our homes as sanctuaries of faith and gospel learning; and prepare the world for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.”

He asked priesthood holders to live their covenants and said when they do they commit acts of covenant devotion that make those promises rock-solid commitments.

“Heavenly Father’s promises to fill us with gratitude and joy,” he said. “Our covenants cease to be rules we follow and become beloved principles that inspire and guide us and rivet our focus on Jesus Christ.”

President Dallin H. Oaks conducted the priesthood session. An Aaronic Priesthood choir from combined stakes in Layton, Utah, provided the music, including “Count Your Many Blessings” and “Hope of Israel.” Elder John C. Pingree Jr., a counselor in the church’s Mexico Area presidency, said the opening prayer.

