SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had 16,313,735 members around the world as of Dec. 31, 2018, up from 16,118,169 at the end of 2017.

The church released that figure and other data in a statistical report issued during the Saturday afternoon session of its 189th Annual General Conference.

Other statistics:

The church now has 30,536 congregations, up 30 year over year. The number of stakes has increased to 3,383, up 42 from 3,341 a year ago. The number of districts decreased from 553 to 547.

In terms of membership growth, the church added 102,102 new children of record in 2018, down from 106,771 in 2017. A total of 234,332 converts were baptized during 2018, up from 233,729 a year earlier.

At the end of 2018, the church had 65,137 young proselyting missionaries, down from 67,049 at the end of 2017.

It also had 37,963 church service missionaries, up from 35,172 in 2017.

The church had 161 operating temples at the end of last year. It dedicated two new temples and rededicated two more in 2018.