SALT LAKE CITY — “Breathtaking” changes made recently in their church should not distract Latter-day Saints from the spiritual purposes behind them, the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said Saturday afternoon at the start of the second session of an international general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Meanwhile, church members sustained the first African-American general authority in the faith’s 189-year history, Elder Peter Johnson of Birmingham, Alabama, and church leaders announced that the faith had 16,313,735 members at the end of 2018, up 195,000 from the previous year.

Additionally, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve defended the church’s 1995 Proclamation on the Family.

“In the last 18 months, the Lord has inspired his prophet and the apostles to implement a number of wonderful adjustments,” said President M. Russell Ballard, who joked that they are breathtaking because it’s hard for him to keep up with church President Russell M. Nelson. “However, I worry that the spiritual purposes of these adjustments might become lost in the excitement about the changes themselves.”

Echoing messages from the morning session about the vital role of love in the gospel of Jesus Christ, he said the best way to find the spiritual purposes of the church is to live the teachings of Christ and apply his two great commandments.

“Loving God and loving our neighbors,” he said, “is the doctrinal foundation of ministering; home-centered, church-supported learning; Sabbath day spiritual worship; and the work of salvation on both sides of the veil supported in the Relief Societies and elders quorums — all of these things are based on the divine commandments to love God and to love our neighbors. Can there be anything more basic, more fundamental, and more simple than that?”

Also fundamental is learning and teaching, he added.

“The Sabbath-day adjustments that emphasize home-centered, church-supported gospel learning and studying are an opportunity to renew our spirit and our devotion to God within the walls of our homes,” he said.

President Ballard also told church members their ministering efforts will be more successful if kept simple.

“The most joy comes from the simple things of life,” he said, “so we need to be careful not to think that more needs to be added to any of the adjustments we have received to build faith and strong testimonies in the hearts of God’s children.”

Elder Mathias Held, a General Authority Seventy from Colombia, spoke of his conversion to the church with his wife 31 years ago.

He said that as they studied the church’s teachings rationally, they liked what they saw. When they received a spiritual witness, he said he discovered learning with the eye of faith.

“Our mind produces one perception through our physical senses and through our reasoning,” he said. “But through the gift of the Holy Ghost, the Father has also provided us with a second perspective, which is really the most important and true one … . When these two perspectives are then combined in our souls, one complete picture shows the reality of things as they truly are.”

Elder Andersen said Latter-day Saints celebrate the innovations of science and medicine but know the truths of God go beyond them.

“In opposition to the truths of eternity, there always have been counterfeits to distract God’s children from the truth,” he said.

He spoke about the church’s 1995 Proclamation on the Family and asked listeners to view it through the eye of faith.

“There are so many, young and old, who are loyal and true to the teachings of the prophets, even though their own current experience does not fit neatly inside the Family Proclamation: Children whose lives have been shaken by divorce; youth whose friends mock the law of chastity; divorced women and men who have been gravely wounded by the unfaithfulness of a spouse; husbands and wives who are unable to have children; women and men who are married to a spouse who does not share their faith in the restored gospel; single women and men who, for various reasons, have been unable to marry.”

He said many who carry heavy burdens will say others don’t understand their situation.

“I may not,” Elder Andersen said, “but I testify that there is one who does understand. There is one who, because of his sacrifice made in the garden and on the cross, knows your burdens. As you seek him and keep his commandments, I promise you that he will bless you and lift the burdens too heavy to bear alone. He will give you eternal friends and opportunities to serve. More importantly, he will fill you with the powerful spirit of the Holy Ghost and shine his heavenly approval upon you. No choice, no alternative, that denies the companionship of the Holy Ghost or the blessings of eternity, is worthy of our consideration.”

During the first half of the second session, church members unanimously sustained their leaders and heard a report from the church auditing department.

Also, several general authorities of the church received emeritus status and many new leaders were introduced. The Sunday School General Presidency was released and a new presidency was announced..

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, presided over the session, the second of the weekend’s five meetings. A combined choir from Brigham Young University provided the music, singing “Come, O Thou King of Kings,” “I Stand All Amazed” and “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty.”

