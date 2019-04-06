SALT LAKE CITY — Millions will watch and listen this morning as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrates the 189th anniversary of its organization on Saturday by opening a two-day international general conference.

The church's leader, President Russell M. Nelson, is expected to speak multiple times during the conference, which will originate from the Conference Center across the street from Temple Square.

The conference begins at 10 a.m. today and continues with another general session at 2 p.m. and the annual priesthood session at 6 p.m. The meetings conclude on Sunday with general sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The conference began with leadership sessions for 300 general authorities and area seventies from around the world on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, leaders announced they had changed the church's policies to allow baby blessings and baptism for children living with LGBT parents.

On Friday, President Nelson instructed the leaders to "fortify our people. The adversary is an incorrigible insomniac. He never sleeps."

The news releases about those sessions marked the first time the church had shared information from the leadership sessions that take place before each semiannual general conference.

This weekend marks the third general conference presided over by President Nelson, who became the church's prophet-president in January 2018 after a career as a heart surgeon and 33 years as a member of the church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The dynamic first year of his administration included global travel and what another leader termed "a rush of revelation" that overhauled the way church members worship on Sundays, how they minister to one another, how priesthood quorums are organized, how the church's name should be used and more.

The restored Church of Jesus Christ was organized in the Whitmer home in Fayette, New York, on April 6, 1830. The church now has 16.1 million members in more than 180 countries.

Saturday's and Sunday's sessions of conference can be seen live here at DeseretNews.com. All sessions also will be streamed live on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and broadcast via the church satellite system, Mormon Channel, radio, television, satellite and other digital channels.

Complimentary tickets are required for admission to sessions in the Conference Center, which seats 21,000 people. Standby seating may be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The standby line is formed at the north gate on Temple Square approximately two hours prior to each session.

Additional seating will be available at locations on Temple Square. Tickets are not required for the overflow locations, including the Assembly Hall, where the sessions can be heard in Spanish.

Any personal items such as large purses, backpacks, shopping bags, suitcases and food items will no longer be stored on church property.

Conference attendees are encouraged to carpool or use public transportation to relieve local traffic congestion. Visit ChurchofJesusChrist.org for parking information.