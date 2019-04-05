SALT LAKE CITY — Rolling Stone has a question for Lori Loughlin: Did you know you might go to jail?

What happened: Loughlin appeared in a Boston court on Wednesday facing federal charges in the controversial college admissions scam. She and her husband Mossimo Giannulliare accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, would be accepted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

When Loughlin arrived at the courthouse on Wednesday, she was greeted by heavy fanfare. Loughlin signed autographs for some fans, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. Others cheered for Loughlin, asking for the “Fuller House” and “When Calls the Heart” star to pay their tuition bills.

Yes, but: According to Rolling Stone, Loughlin — like fellow celebrity Felicity Huffman, who is also involved in the scandal — might face prison time.

“In reality, Loughlin likely has very little to smile about: On Wednesday, TMZ reported that a federal law enforcement official said that prosecutors will likely recommend that Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, another prominent actress embroiled in the scandal, will serve some prison time as part of a potential plea bargain, partially as a way to make an example of them,” according to Rolling Stone.

“You can’t have people being treated differently because they have money,” an official told TMZ. “That’s how we got to this place. Every defendant will be treated the same.”

Jail time isn’t out of the question, according to Deadline. The federal charges carry a potential maximum of five years in prison.

“Rumblings among law enforcement indicate the actors are more than likely looking at a penalty of somewhere around six months to just under two years behind bars. The actual time sentenced and potential probation and fines could, in no small part, depend on how much the duo cooperate with the ongoing probe,” according to Deadline.

And, according to Deadline, “the next few weeks will start to see the pace of this sprawling case speed up as defendants and their attorneys look for deals with the feds and put on the table what they can offer.”