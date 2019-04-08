SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds opened up about his hidden disease, ankylosing spondylitis, in a new interview with AOL.com.

AS is a form of arthritis that can have an impact on the spine. The disease can impact your joints, too, and can lead to chronic pain.

"I didn't know what the problem was," Reynolds said. "I wasn't diagnosed for so long … and the pain just continued and continued and that was super frustrating."

Reynolds is now partnering with “Monster Pain in the AS” to help others understand the pain and encourage others to seek treatment.

"I really hope people take the time to go to (their website) for the three-minute quiz and avoid the process that took me years to do, which is see a rheumatologist."

Reynolds said self-love can go a long way.

"You have to be active about (showing self-love)," he said. "I really try to set time aside every single day to do something that I love that de-stresses me."

"When you're traveling and stuff and you're going from the promo to the stage to vocal warmups to sound checks to a bus with a bunch of people, it's really hard to find time for yourself," Reynolds said. "But after all these years, I just prioritize it — a hundred percent. It's part of a stress regiment. Stress is one of the main triggers of ankylosing spondylitis, so I take it very seriously."

AS: The arthritis is common among men in their teenage years and their 20s. There is no known cure.