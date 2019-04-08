SALT LAKE CITY — There's a good chance that the new “Pet Sematary” film may be too scary for most moviegoers.

The rated-R film — which opened nationwide over the weekend and tells the story of a family who find a cemetery that literally brings pets (and people) back from the dead — may not be for everyone.

So far, reviews have been mixed. Currently, it has a 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 48 percent. Critics say it is a good film for Stephen King fans, but isn’t exactly a top-level horror film, while other reviews suggest the film is creepy and possibly the scariest King film in years.

“It would be churlish to give too much away about what happens in the deliciously dark homestretch of ‘Pet Sematary,’” Entertainment Weekly's Chris Nashawaty wrote. “Suffice it to say that the final scene of the film is a perfectly perverse, sick-joke stinger that will stick with you right until you turn off the lights and try to fall asleep when you get home."

Woof. That sounds a little scary. If that’s the case for you, and you think this is too scary or graphic for your taste, here are some Stephen King films that you probably didn’t know were Stephen King films.

Note: All of the following films contain violence, mature languages and themes, and sexual content.

“Stand By Me” (1986) — R

With a packed cast that includes Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix and Kiefer Sutherland, "Stand By Me" — written by King himself — depicts a writer recounting his boyhood journey after his friend dies. The film was nominated for a best original screenplay Oscar, while the movie makes excellent use of Ben E. King's 1961 hit song “Stand By Me.”

“The Shawshank Redemption” (1994) — R

Tim Robbins? Morgan Freeman? "The Shawshank Redemption" is a crime drama about two prisoners who bond over their desire for redemption. The film received seven Oscar nominations, including best picture, best music and best actor in a leading role for Freeman. (He lost to Tom Hanks for "Forrest Gump.")

“The Green Mile” (1999) — R

Stephen King also served a writer on "The Green Mile," which stars Tom Hanks and the late Michael Clarke Duncan. In this story, Paul Edgecomb (Hanks) gets to know John Coffey (Duncan), an accused murderer on death row with a supernatural gift. It was nominated for four Oscars, including best picture, best supporting actor and best screenplay.

“Hearts in Atlantis” (2001) — PG-13

Based on a melding of two King short stories — "Low Men in Yellow Coats" and "Heavenly Shades of Night Are Falling" — "Hearts in Atlantis" is about a mysterious man who asks a young boy to help him save his life. With a screenplay by the late, great William Goldman, the film, which stars Anthony Hopkins as the mysterious man and the late Anton Yelchin as the young boy, got mixed reviews from critics, but found a somewhat warmer reception from audiences.