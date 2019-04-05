SALT LAKE CITY — A new genetic study suggests that blood pressure and stroke risk can rise more steadily when people drink more alcohol, according to BBC News.

The study disputes previous claims that one or two drinks per day may prevent people from suffering strokes.

The study, which used data from 160,000 Chinese adults, many of whom can’t drink alcohol due to genetic intolerance, found those who drink moderately saw an increase in risk for strokes, Fox News reports.

Here’s the breakdown of risk increases:

10 to 15 percent risk for those who had one or two drinks every day.

35 percent for those who had four drinks every day.

38 percent for every half bottle of wine drunk per day.

One drink was considered to be:

Small glass of wine

A bottle of beer

A single measure of spirits

Why it matters: “The key message here is that, at least for stroke, there is no protective effect of moderate drinking,” said Zhengming Chen, a professor at Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Population Health who co-led the research, according to Fox News. “The genetic evidence shows the protective effect is not real.”

The study was published in The Lancet medical journal. It focused specifically on those of East Asian descent, Fox News reports.