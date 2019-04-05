Throughout the week, political cartoonists shared their take on the Biden controversy, Obamacare repeal, Mexico border closing, and more.

Former vice president Joe Biden is at the center of a controversy this week. A former Nevada legislator, Lucy Flores, said Biden made her uncomfortable when, at a rally in 2014, he came up behind her, touched her shoulders and kissed the back of her head.

Dana Summers

Since Flores came forward, other women have shared their "uncomfortable touching" experiences with Biden.

Walt Handelsman

Biden is expected to make a 2020 campaign bid announcement, and some are wondering what effect these stories will have. Some say that Biden is known for his "affectionate" nature and that these touching stories are a far cry from sexual harassment or assault, and should not have an impact on his potential candidacy.

Joel Pett

Responding to the stories, Biden said he would be more respectful of personal space.

Bill Bramhall

President Trump's threats to close the border wall sparked debate this week about what the consequences of such an action would be.

Trump backed off his threat and traveled to the border Friday to inspect sections of a border wall.

Among popular stories was the statistic that, should the border close, America would run out of avocados in just three weeks.

Bill Bramhall

The Affordable Care Act has also been a topic of debate this week.

Nobody is sure what the Republicans have in store to replace Obamacare, but Trump has promised to double down on the issue.

Joel Pett

Although short on specifics, Trump has said the Republican party will become "the party of health care" and promised "lower premiums and deductibles."

Phil Hands

Mueller's report is still a topic of discussion, with continuing calls for the entire report to be released.

Lisa Benson

Chicago elected Lori Lightfoot as mayor this week, making history as the largest American city to elect its first black and openly lesbian mayor.

Scott Stantis

Other stories this week included Burger King's announcement of a meatless burger, New York's congestion pricing and concerns that Howard Schultz is too moderate for the Democratic Party.

Chan Lowe

Bill Bramhall