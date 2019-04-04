SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Hamill has no ill feelings about the new “Joker” movie.
Hamill, who famously voiced The Joker character in a number of animated "Batman" projects, tweeted Wednesday about how excited he is for the upcoming "Joker" movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, according to ComicBook.com.
“A diabolically delicious character + a superb actor + a brilliant writer/director = YES PLEASE!!!” he tweeted.
“Joker” dropped its first trailer on Wednesday.
The film's description reads, "Drama. 'Joker' centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale."
The film hits theaters on Oct. 4.