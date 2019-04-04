SALT LAKE CITY — It's the first weekend of April, which is worth celebrating. Get out to the Red Butte Gardens to see some of Utah's most beautiful orchids or watch some outdoor adventures at the Wasatch Mountain Film Festival.

There's also Hozier's concert, Ballet West's "Onegin" and more.

Spring Orchids Show

Deseret News Leah Chappell smells an orchid at the Orchid show held at Red Butte Garden. Red Butte Garden will host an orchid show April 6 and 9.

If you're in the mood for spring, then Red Butte Garden is hosting the perfect event. The Utah Orchid Society is hosting a Spring Orchid Show this weekend. Members of the society will share their best orchid care tips to keep them beautiful and healthy. If you're interested in growing orchids yourself there will be pottery and plants available for purchase. April 6, 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; April 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $14 for general, $12 for seniors, military with ID and University of Utah staff, $7 for children ages 3-17, free for University of Utah students with ID, children under age 3 and members (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org).

Wasatch Mountain Film Festival

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the annual Wasatch Mountain Film Festival. The festival showcases indie films highlighting outdoor recreation. One film being shown April 5, "The Weight of Water," follows Erik Weihenmayer as he attempts to kayak the Grand Canyon. The waters are filled with rapids making it dangerous enough, but Weihenmayer is also blind. This along with many other films featuring improbable adventures will be shown throughout the weekend.

April 1-7, times vary, The Leonardo Museum, 209 E. 500 South, $10 (wasatchfilmfestival.org).

'Onegin'

Ballet West opens "Onegin" on April 5. This 1965 ballet tells the story of Tatiana falling in love with and being rejected by Onegin, who has a change of heart too late. Beckanne Sisk — Ballet West's principal dancer and lead in "Onegin" — told the Deseret News she feels connected to Tatiana's struggle and eventual triumph.

“This isn’t your typical fairy tale — Tatiana’s story is so relatable,” Sisk said. “She is rejected by the man she loves and has to look inward and decide who she wants to be. This is real-life stuff and honestly, I think this is her story, not his.”

April 5-13, dates and times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $15-$77 (801-869-6920 or balletwest.org).

Hozier

Irish musician Hozier, best known for his Grammy-nominated song "Take Me to Church," is coming to Salt Lake City this weekend as part of his current world tour. Anyone who purchases a ticket for his concert will also receive a copy of his latest studio album, "Wasteland Baby!" April 6, 7 -10:30 p.m., Union Event Center, 235 N. 500 West, $45, (theunioneventcenter.com).

'The Rivals'

The University of Utah’s Department of Theatre is ending its 2018-19 season with "The Rivals." In this comedy of manners by Richard Brinsley Sheridan, Lydia Languish attempts to marry the penniless Ensign Beverley despite the objections of her guardian, Mrs. Malaprop. This comedic character became famous for using incorrect words that sounded like the one she was trying say, coining the word "malapropism."

April 5-14, dates and times vary, Babcock Theatre, 300 S. University St., University of Utah campus, $18 for general, $15 for seniors and University faculty and staff, free for University of Utah students with ID, $8.50 for other students with ID, mature audiences only, contains adult themes and content, children under age 4 not admitted (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu).