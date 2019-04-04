SALT LAKE CITY — Two new reports, one from The New York Times and another from The Washington Post, dropped Wednesday night and said that members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team are worried that Attorney General Bill Barr’s letter on Mueller’s report didn’t tell the entire story.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what each article said.

The New York Times: Members of Mueller’s team reportedly said the findings are more damaging and troubling for President Donald Trump than Barr’s letter originally explained.

Mueller’s team is specifically worried that Barr’s letter shaped public opinion.

“At stake in the dispute — the first evidence of tension between Mr. Barr and the special counsel’s office — is who shapes the public’s initial understanding of one of the most consequential government investigations in American history. Some members of Mr. Mueller’s team are concerned that, because Mr. Barr created the first narrative of the special counsel’s findings, Americans’ views will have hardened before the investigation’s conclusions become public.”

Mueller’s team reportedly wrote “multiple summaries of the report.” The team members believe Barr should have included those in his letters. But the Justice department says the summaries contain sensitive and classified material.

The Washington Post: Members of Mueller’s team reportedly told people close to them that they were concerned with Barr’s letter because “the evidence they gathered on obstruction was alarming and significant.”

“It was much more acute than Barr suggested,” said one person who spoke to the Post on condition of anonymity.

The Post backed up The New York Times’ reporting that the team was upset Barr didn’t release the summary information, either.

“There was immediate displeasure from the team when they saw how the attorney general had characterized their work instead,” one U.S. official told the Post.

Flashback: Mueller filed his 400-page report to the Department of Justice last month. Over the weekend, Barr, the attorney general, summarized the findings and sent a four-page letter that summarized the findings. Barr’s summary said Mueller found no proof that Trump colluded with Russia.

According to the letter, Mueller’s report said Mueller “reached no conclusion about whether Trump obstructed justice, although the attorney general said the evidence did not warrant obstruction charges against the president,” NBC News reported.