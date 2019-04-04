SALT LAKE CITY — It’s a bean-filled pillow of warmth and goodness, and today, chains across the nation are celebrating it with discounts and deals.

Here’s where you can score some good deals on National Burrito Day

You will want to check with your local restaurant to ensure Burrito Day deals apply.

Cafe Rio

Cafe Rio is offering four times the reward points on dine-in or to go orders of burritos on Thursday, April 4. This offer will only be valid when using My Rio Rewards.

Chipotle

Participating Chipotle restaurants are offering free delivery on April 4 on orders of $10 or more placed via the chain’s website or DoorDash.

Chipotle is also offering a new burrito on their digital menu from now until Sunday called the Dobrik Burrito. Learn more here.

We're offering free delivery on orders over $10 when you order on our site, through the app or DoorDash. -Alex — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 4, 2019

Del Taco

Del Taco is offering a free half-pound bean and cheese burrito on April 4 with every order of $5 or more made on the Del Taco app.

Tomorrow is #NationalBurritoDay! 🌯 Get a FREE ½ lb. Bean & Cheese Burrito on 4/4/19 when you download the Del App.* Are you Team Red or Team Green?



*$5 min. purchase required. pic.twitter.com/7JMLpuA247 — Del Taco Restaurants (@DelTaco) April 4, 2019

El Pollo Loco

Show this coupon to a cashier at El Pollo Loco on April 4 to get a free burrito with a regularly priced purchase of any equal or greater value burrito.

QDOBA Mexican Eats Sign up ASAP to be a rewards member at QDOBA Mexican Eats (it’s free) and you’ll receive triple the rewards points on QDOBA purchases.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s is selling $5 burritos on April 4.